Celebrate Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) reminds consumers every Oct. 24, Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day, to inspect their thermostats and determine if they have a model that contains mercury.

The continued growth of programmable and smart thermostats translates into more consumers replacing their existing units, yet consumers are sometimes unaware of how to dispose of them.

Mercury is a universally recognized health and environmental hazard and is an element that cannot be destroyed.

While TRC has been the driving force behind the collection and recycling of millions of mercury-containing thermostats, an unknown number remain.

Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day serves as a reminder that an option exists for their safe removal, offering consumers a clear, concise, and easy way to dispose of them safely.

"Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day is an annual event that serves to remind consumers that if they have a mercury-containing thermostat, a professional HVAC contractor should replace and recycle it in a safe manner," said TRC's Operations & Compliance Manager, Danielle Myers.

Organizations and individuals interested in learning more about recycling mercury-containing thermostats should visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

TRC manages the recycling program in the 48 contiguous states through an arrangement with HVAC wholesalers, retailers, contractors and municipal recycling centers that serve as collection sites.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 31 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 12 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

