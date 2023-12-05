Celebrate Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY 1.5 Year Anniversary + New Version 2.2.5

Infinite starshard possibilities with "Advanced Effects," "Forge," and "Attribute Inheritance" incoming!

New starshards with advanced effects in the upcoming version, randomly produced through starshard forging, revitalize sets and create the strongest new-gen starshard combos.

The advanced effects offer higher attribute bonuses, matching older starshards even at lower upgrade levels.

Transition from old to new is seamless, especially when combined with "Attribute Inheritance" for a painless power boost! Stellar Surge will definitely take your starshards to the next level!

Power Upgrades – The Era of "Ultra Transcend" Has Arrived

The new version introduces a new enhancement feature "Ultra Transcend," boosting your beloved casts to the max.

Unlike regular breakthroughs, it requires using the same casts or its bunrei to raise the "Ultra Level," providing a dominant advantage against lower-level foes in both offense and defense.

Even unused casts in your collection can bolster your party's strength by increasing their Ultra Levels. The "Total Ultra Level" of all your casts contributes to your party's power, gaining a strategic advantage in battles.

Good news for worshippers struggling to keep up: the new version's event will offer more bunreis as rewards, letting everyone fully enjoy the pleasure of cast growth!

(*Casts eligible for Ultra Transcend must be "Demon Lords", "Angels" or "Riders".)

A Diligent Worshipper's Paradise - "Echo Collection"

Always crave more, but your pockets still feel empty?

Don't worry about new challenges. The Echo Collection is your ultimate ally!

Collect memories and desires of Demon Lords and Angels to fulfill your dream of "super-massive" wealth.

No scams here, just sincere grand prizes and abundant rewards you won't want to miss!

And for returning players, simply log in and be showered with a treasure trove of goodies, including Diamonds, ★5 Awaker Scrolls, and Selector Box of original casts (Sins, Angels, or Producer). Tune in to Limbo TV's latest prime-time lineup – stay tuned for more riches!

For more details, head over to the official website.

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter

https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

SOURCE UserJoy Technology Co., Ltd.

