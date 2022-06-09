CELEBRATE SHELTON ANNOUNCES FOOD TRUCKS ON THE RIVER

Join us on Father's Day Weekend for Food Trucks on the River, Saturday, June 18 from 11am-6pm in downtown Shelton. Tweet this

This event is free to attend, with a $5 suggested donation. "We have brought the best of Connecticut's food trucks, live music with a huge beer garden," said Jimmy Tickey, co-creator of Celebrate Shelton.

Food Trucks on the River include: Greek Style Grill, Paradise Island, Fork in the Road, On the Flip Side LLC, JONZ N BBQ, Kona Ice of Stamford, Hardcore Sweet, Mestezo Grill, La Chiapaneca Food Truck, Lemonade grenade, Christianos mobile dough truck, Cafe Rebelde, Canterbury Kettle Corn, Szabo's Seafood, The Cinnabomb Mini-Donut Factory, Valley Jim's Soft Serve, Down South Dawgs & More!

Live music includes Sister Funk, Benny Mikula: The Lone Gnome, Riley Johnson and Dos Buenos.

In conjunction with the City of Shelton, there will be a LGBTQ Pride Flag raising at 2:00pm.

This event is sponsored by Liberty Bank, City of Shelton, Tuttle Insurance, RD Scinto, Valley Community Foundation, Really Good Stuff, Cedar Village at Carroll's, Griffin Health, Carey & Guarrera Realty, Apple Rehab, Prestige Builders, Peralta Design, Luxy, Helpful Home Buyers, Hocon Gas, OEM Controls, Benchmark Senior Living, People's United Bank, Curtiss Ryan Honda, D'Addario of Shelton, Shelton Gift Boutique and Caloroso.

Founded in 2014 by Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic, and Jimmy Tickey, Celebrate Shelton has brought thousands of families to Downtown Shelton as they are committed to providing high quality concerts, community gatherings and events. Visit their website for more info and to get involved at CelebrateShelton.com.

Media Contact: Nicole Heriot-Mikula, [email protected], 917-576-9147

SOURCE Celebrate Shelton