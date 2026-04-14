Leading producer of premium, fresh pepper-infused tequilas shares five easy spicy margarita recipes to enjoy all summer long

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer weather on the horizon, Tanteo Tequila, leading pioneer of the flavor-infused tequila category, is sharing five easy and bold margarita recipes to help upgrade the season's most popular cocktail. With consumer appetite for spice hotter than ever, bold, heat-forward flavors continue to dominate menus and social feeds alike, making the spicy margarita the drink of the summer. Consumer interest in spicy alcoholic beverages has surged year-over-year, driven by Gen Z's craving for adventurous, heat-forward drinks.*

Celebrate Spicy Margarita Season with Tanteo Tequila

"From poolside sipping to backyard barbecues, Tanteo makes it effortless to craft standout cocktails at home with perfectly balanced, fresh pepper-infused tequilas that deliver both flavor and heat in every pour," said Will Ensign, SVP Marketing, Tanteo Tequila. "Blended with the right amount of heat, our infusions offer a convenient way to shake up the perfect spicy margarita—no muddling required."

Tanteo Tequila is made with 100% blue weber agave and infused with fresh peppers—all distilled, infused and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. With four bold varieties, including a higher proof Blanco, spicy Jalapeño, smoky Chipotle and extra spicy Habanero, Tanteo delivers an authentic spicy margarita experience that elevates any sunny moment.

Tanteo offers these easy, fresh, and perfectly spicy margarita recipes that bring the heat without overpowering the flavor, whether you're hosting, or just leveling up your at-home happy hour:

Classic Jalapeno Margarita: A go-to, perfect spicy margarita with just the right punch

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz. Light Agave Nectar

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a lime wedge or jalapeno slice.

Jalapeno Cucumber Margarita: A refreshing twist that balances crisp cucumber with a subtle jalapeño kick

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

1 oz. Cucumber Puree

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz. Light Agave Nectar

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Spicy Sandia Margarita: Because sweet & spicy is always a hit, this cocktail is summery, fun, and a little unexpected with notes of watermelon, the season's favorite fruit

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

1 oz. Watermelon Puree

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Light Agave Nectar

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Chipotle Pineapple Margarita: A bold, smoky take with tropical sweetness and a slow-building spice

2 oz. Tanteo Chipotle Tequila

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

1 oz. fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Light Agave Nectar

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a pineapple slice.

Spicy Mango Margarita: A vibrant, fruit-forward margarita with a spicy kick that sneaks up on you

2 oz. Tanteo Habanero Tequila

1 oz. Mango Puree

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¼ oz. Light Agave Nectar

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with a mango wedge.

For more cocktail recipes and information about Tanteo Tequila, visit www.tanteotequila.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Tanteo Tequila

Tanteo Tequila is a leading producer of premium, 100 percent agave tequilas, renowned for their unique and flavorful profiles. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Tanteo Tequila has become synonymous with excellence within the tequila industry. By infusing their tequilas with hand-cut, fresh peppers, Tanteo Tequila has revolutionized the iconic spicy margarita and created unforgettable taste experiences. Embracing social and environmental responsibility, Tanteo Tequila strives to make a positive impact on communities nationwide through charitable initiatives and partnerships. Tanteo Tequila is available in all 50 states in fine bars, restaurants and spirits shops, as well as online. For more information, please visit www.tanteotequila.com.

*TheDrinksBusiness.com

SOURCE Tanteo Tequila