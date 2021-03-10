Celebrate Spring and Easter at Home with Gya Labs' Uplifting Scents

DOVER, Del., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather goes from chilly to cheery, it's time to welcome the new season with open arms. Gya Labs offers a range of natural essential oils that embody the refreshing spirit of spring as everyone is looking forward to spring cleaning or embracing the season with renewed energy, turn a home into a springtime haven with these Gya Labs essential oils :

Get In The Mood For Spring



In an era where physical distancing and travel is no longer as accessible as it was pre-pandemic, experiencing the lushness of nature has become a rare luxury. Relive the great spring flowers with the ever-lovely scent of Ylang Ylang Essential Oil at home. Its relaxing floral aroma is quintessentially spring and keeps stressful feelings in check for those working from home. For a pick-me-up, enjoy its uplifting effects with an aroma diffuser to breathe positive energy into your home or add a few drops into your bath water for a floral-scented spa experience within your own home.

Boost Spring Cleaning with Natural Products



Gya Labs Lemon Essential Oil comes in handy during spring cleaning. It is a potent cleaning agent that purifies indoor air; its refreshing lemony scent deodorizes unpleasant smells when used with an aroma diffuser. For those looking for an easy way to keep the home clean, just add a few drops to cleaning liquid for sparkling-clean surfaces with an added bonus of the wonderful lemony fresh scent. For something sweeter, look no further than Gya Labs Sweet Orange Essential Oil. With cleansing properties and an uplifting aroma, Sweet Orange is effective in refreshing and deodorizing lingering odors, while breathing a spring-worthy perk up to your home. When diffused, this essential oil creates a zesty ambience at home that will leave you invigorated and ready to spring into action. Combine a few drops of these essential oils with our multi-purpose disinfectant spray .

Rejoice And Re-energize with Peppermint Essential Oil



Gya Labs refreshing Peppermint Essential Oil is a must-have to celebrate spring at home this season. When used in a diffuser, it replaces stale air with a minty scent that improves air quality and gives the mind a boost in focus. Its pain-relieving properties also make it a perfect remedy for easing headaches and congestion of the sinuses to enjoy carefree moments at home.



"Spring is the time for new beginnings. Even though we may be celebrating this season indoors, we can still usher in some springtime cheer with the right essential oils," states Felicia Lee, PR and Communications Manager at Gya Labs. "Natural essential oils are a great way to revitalize yourself and your home. Their stress-relieving properties can support our emotional well-being and encourage relaxation, which is so important while we stay safe at home. For those looking to do some spring cleaning, essential oils can help you get the job done effortlessly."



Gya Labs believe springtime signals a refreshed hope and sets the pace for the rest of the year. We hope that our products will help you uplift your everyday, as you enjoy the scent of spring in bloom with your loved ones at home.

Note: essential oils should always be diluted, either in a diffuser or with a carrier oil

