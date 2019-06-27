Celebrate Summer in the Hills with James Avery Artisan Jewelry

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, James Avery Artisan Jewelry invites Texas Hill Country visitors to the second-ever Summer in the Hills. Guests are invited to special weekend celebrations offering food, fun, giveaways and more Sunday, June 30 from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kerrville Visitor Center and Store.

"We are excited to bring the community together in celebration of summer," said John McCullough, James Avery chief operating officer. "Summer in the Hills is more than a celebration to us, it's a family reunion."

The event features live music by Kerrville musician David Selbo, Texas yard games, ice-cold refreshments, a local food truck, colorful photo ops and $50 gift card giveaways. While visiting, you can shop for newly released James Avery designs. Complimentary giveaways and refreshments will be available while supplies last.

"Summer vacations are a tradition long-celebrated by family and friends with James Avery charms, and we welcome you to become a part of the James Avery family," said McCullough.

The Kerrville Visitor Center and Store is located at 145 Avery Road in Kerrville. The event is free and open to the public. If you can't make it to one of the special weekend celebrations, Summer in the Hills runs through August 11. For more information and directions, visit JamesAvery.com/summerinthehills or facebook.com/JamesAvery/events.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 89 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – A total of 24 winners will be selected for a $50 James Avery Gift Card per winner. Entries will be accepted only at the Kerrville James Avery Artisan Jewelry store during business hours, now through close of business August 11, 2019. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received at the time of the drawing. A total of 24 drawings will occur between June 4, 2019 and August 11, 2019. One $50 James Avery gift card will be awarded in each drawing. The schedule for drawings is as follows: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, four (4) drawings; Sunday, June 30, 2019, eight (8) drawings; Sunday, July 7, 2019, eight (8) drawings and Sunday, August 11, 2019, four (4) drawings. Winners need not be present to win. Any winners who are not present will be contacted by phone within 24 hours of close of business. Winners are not eligible to win more than one time during the May 31, 2019 to August 11, 2019 contest timeframe. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this promotion.

