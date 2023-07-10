Celebrate Summer with Junipre, the New Non-Alcoholic Spirit from Great Lakes Distillery

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a new non-alcoholic beverage that actually delivers on taste? So was Guy Rehorst, craft distillery pioneer and founder of Great Lakes Distillery. Enter Junipre, a zero-proof botanical spirit featuring natural flavors derived from juniper berries, ginseng, orange zest, cardamom, chili pepper and coriander. Junipre is zero calories, zero sugar, zero alcohol and 100% OMG.

Junipre is a zero-proof botanical spirit perfect in summer drinks and mocktails.

Junipre is the first product launched as part of Rehorst's new SANS brand and company Boundless Beverages, which excels in both low and non-alcoholic cocktails. It's a great addition to your backyard bar cart, day at the lake, and any celebration with friends and family. It can be used at a 1:1 ratio as a replacement in drinks that typically use spirits like gin or vodka.

Consumer attitudes around alcohol are drastically changing, spurring the need for spirits that embrace low and zero-proof ways of living. In 2022, spirits made up only 1.3% of non-alcoholic beverage sales—yet, with these sales increasing 9% by the end of 2022, consumers have made their desires clear: Non-alcoholic spirits that fit their lifestyle needs but taste amazing.

"You don't have to settle for less than you deserve," says Rehorst. "Junipre is perfect for those who want to be part of celebrations while making the choice to not drink alcohol. As attitudes change, so does the need to innovate and provide consumers with what they want—a delicious, lifestyle-conscious alternative to use in their favorite cocktails."

Junipre is available online, through select liquor stores and at Great Lakes Distillery's Tasting Room in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. More information and recipes can be found on the SANS website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Great Lakes Distillery

Great Lakes Distillery has called Wisconsin home since its founding by Guy Rehorst in 2004. As the first distillery to open in the state since Prohibition, it's proud to be a trailblazer in the industry, committed to fermenting and distilling high quality spirits by sourcing the finest local ingredients. From Wisconsin grown grain to locally harvested honey and Door County cherries, the spirit of Wisconsin is enjoyed in every sip. In 2022, Great Lakes Distillery entered the non-alcoholic market with the launch of Boundless Beverages, LLC. For more information, visit www.greatlakesdistillery.com. Find Great Lakes Distillery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

