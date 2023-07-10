Celebrate Summer with Junipre, the New Non-Alcoholic Spirit from Great Lakes Distillery

News provided by

Great Lakes Distillery

10 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a new non-alcoholic beverage that actually delivers on taste? So was Guy Rehorst, craft distillery pioneer and founder of Great Lakes Distillery. Enter Junipre, a zero-proof botanical spirit featuring natural flavors derived from juniper berries, ginseng, orange zest, cardamom, chili pepper and coriander. Junipre is zero calories, zero sugar, zero alcohol and 100% OMG.

Continue Reading
Junipre is a zero-proof botanical spirit perfect in summer drinks and mocktails.
Junipre is a zero-proof botanical spirit perfect in summer drinks and mocktails.

Junipre is the first product launched as part of Rehorst's new SANS brand and company Boundless Beverages, which excels in both low and non-alcoholic cocktails. It's a great addition to your backyard bar cart, day at the lake, and any celebration with friends and family. It can be used at a 1:1 ratio as a replacement in drinks that typically use spirits like gin or vodka.

Consumer attitudes around alcohol are drastically changing, spurring the need for spirits that embrace low and zero-proof ways of living. In 2022, spirits made up only 1.3% of non-alcoholic beverage sales—yet, with these sales increasing 9% by the end of 2022, consumers have made their desires clear: Non-alcoholic spirits that fit their lifestyle needs but taste amazing.    

"You don't have to settle for less than you deserve," says Rehorst. "Junipre is perfect for those who want to be part of celebrations while making the choice to not drink alcohol. As attitudes change, so does the need to innovate and provide consumers with what they want—a delicious, lifestyle-conscious alternative to use in their favorite cocktails."  

Junipre is available online, through select liquor stores and at Great Lakes Distillery's Tasting Room in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. More information and recipes can be found on the SANS website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.  

About Great Lakes Distillery

Great Lakes Distillery has called Wisconsin home since its founding by Guy Rehorst in 2004. As the first distillery to open in the state since Prohibition, it's proud to be a trailblazer in the industry, committed to fermenting and distilling high quality spirits by sourcing the finest local ingredients. From Wisconsin grown grain to locally harvested honey and Door County cherries, the spirit of Wisconsin is enjoyed in every sip. In 2022, Great Lakes Distillery entered the non-alcoholic market with the launch of Boundless Beverages, LLC. For more information, visit www.greatlakesdistillery.com. Find Great Lakes Distillery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Great Lakes Distillery

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.