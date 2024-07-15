Celebrate Summer with MAMMOTION's Prime Day and Lawn Season Deals on LUBA 2 AWD Series Robot Lawn Mowers

Don't miss exclusive deals for one of America's top robotic lawn mowers

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION is ready to transform backyards across America with exclusive Prime Day deals and summer savings. From July 16-17, customers can enjoy up to $600 off the cutting-edge LUBA 2 AWD 5000, and each order will include a $39 value sticker for free. MAMMOTION is also offering additional deals across the LUBA 2 AWD Series available on MAMMOTION online store , Amazon, and Walmart.

Celebrate Summer with MAMMOTION’s Prime Day and Lawn Season Deals: Up to $600 off on LUBA 2 AWD Lawn Mowers

Picture yourself relaxing on the porch while the LUBA 2 AWD 5000 takes care of your lawn. This smart mower acts as your personal groundskeeper, making lawn maintenance easy and precise:

Fearless on 80% slopes : While you're relaxing, it's scaling hills that would make mountain goats nervous.

: While you're relaxing, it's scaling hills that would make mountain goats nervous. Brain meets brawn: 3D Vision Positioning and RTK Fusion-mapping ensure it trims every blade with precision.

3D Vision Positioning and RTK Fusion-mapping ensure it trims every blade with precision. Customization king: Multi-zone management and app control let you personalize your lawn care down to the millimeter.

Multi-zone management and app control let you personalize your lawn care down to the millimeter. Lawn artist: Transform your grass into a canvas with the unique lawn printing function.

But the savings don't stop there. MAMMOTION is extending discounts for its LUBA 2 AWD lineup across the MAMMOTION online store, Amazon, and Walmart:

LUBA 2 AWD 10000: Now $3,649 (11% off, save $450 )

(11% off, save ) LUBA 2 AWD 5000: Now $2,299 (20.7% off, save $600 )

(20.7% off, save ) LUBA 2 AWD 3000: Now $2,249 (10% off, save $250 )

(10% off, save ) LUBA 2 AWD 10000H: Now $3,799 (7.30% off, save $300 )

(7.30% off, save ) LUBA 2 AWD 5000H: Now $2,599 (10.30% off, save $300 )

(10.30% off, save ) LUBA 2 AWD 3000H: Now $2,249 (10% off, save $250 )

"These Prime Day and summer discounts make it easier for everyone to upgrade their lawn care," says Jidong Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "Our LUBA 2 AWD series lawn mowers offer top-notch performance and convenience, giving you more time to enjoy your outdoor space. We're excited to offer these savings to help more people experience the benefits of robotic mowing."

MAMMOTION's LUBA 2 AWD Series is designed to tackle a variety of lawn sizes and terrains, offering features like app control, customizable schedules, and efficient mowing patterns. By automating lawn maintenance, these mowers aim to provide consistently well-maintained lawns while freeing up time to enjoy the outdoors.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent and high-quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. Our mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawn mowers for both professionals and consumers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience.

SOURCE Mammotion Technology