Celebrate Summer with Watermelon Festival at Orange Leaf

Enjoy a Summer Sweet Treat with a New Flavor and a Memorial Day Discount

DALLAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The patio season has officially started at Orange Leaf , offering more than 80 different sweet flavors and over 50 customizable toppings. And now through August 21, Orange Leaf is celebrating summer with a Watermelon Festival. Customers can kick back, relax, and treat themselves with a mouthwatering limited time Watermelon Twist Smoothie or Watermelon Sorbet.

"Nothing says summer like watermelon, and there's no better way to kick off the season than with a cold, sweet treat," says David Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of Orange Leaf. "With our new watermelon flavors, we hope to make life a little sweeter for our customers."

The menu at Orange Leaf features a variety of treats including frozen yogurt, smoothies, shakes, cakes, and more. With over 1,000 different ways to create your own masterpiece, and new seasonal flavors being introduced, Orange Leaf wants customers to express their creativity with the new How Do You Orange Leaf campaign and indulge in all the brand has to offer.

To launch the unofficial start of summer, loyalty customers can enjoy a $1 off smoothie discount for Memorial Day to experience the new refreshing watermelon flavors or customize their favorite frozen treats. Orange Leaf is available in-store or online at participating locations.

For more information about Orange Leaf and menu details, visit https://www.orangeleafyogurt.com/ .

About Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Based in Dallas, Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Its mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Orange Leaf is rapidly growing with more than 80 locations across the U.S.

Orange Leaf is a portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant management and franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. For more information, visit orangeleafyogurt.com and follow Orange Leaf on Facebook and Twitter .

