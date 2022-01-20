Celebrate #SuzhouHeritage During the Year of the Tiger

In Suzhou, it is very popular to burn incense and worship the buddha on the first day of the Lunar New Year to pray for peace and luck. Mudu Lingyan Mountain Temple and Guanyin Cave are popular spots for this activity. Many people compete to be the first incense stick in the temple on the first day of the New Year, believing it will bring good luck.

Welcoming the God of Wealth

On February 4, families in the city will open their doors and windows and light incense sticks in preparation for the arrival of the gold of wealth. On February 5, Suzhou locals welcome the god of wealth on the first day back to work after the holiday, and special activities are held the next day in popular shopping areas such as Shantang Street and Guanqian Street.

Appreciating Taohuawu Woodcut New Year Paintings

Taohuawu Woodcut Painting is a traditional folk art native to Suzhou and one of the most famous aspect of the city's cultural heritage. It is tradition for local people to decorate their homes with woodcut art pieces to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Delighting in Festive Food

In China, people eat all kinds of food to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Spring Festival. Suzhou's cuisine incorporates fish year-round, so it is no surprise that it is typically included in the New Year's Eve dinner as it also symbolizes wealth. Other Suzhou specialty foods are lard rice cake, small tangyuan, spring rolls, and egg dumplings.

Enjoying the Lantern Festival

This year, the traditional Lantern Festival celebration will take place February 13 – 18. During this period, people will go visit scenic areas in Suzhou such as Xumen Gate and Zhouzhuang Ancient Town to enjoy glowing lanterns, guess lantern riddles and eat glutinous rice balls.

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. For more information visit TravelToSuzhou.com.

