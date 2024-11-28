Celebrate Thanksgiving With the Bullish Farmer on Documentary Showcase

For Ken, Thanksgiving is all about "food and family, friends and love and blessings." Echoing the theme of The Bullish Farmer, he goes on to say, "It's important that the food everyone eats is good, clean food. Be aware of where you are getting your food. The best place to buy it is at farmers markets and local organic markets."

Thanksgiving at John Boy's means, "We keep the door open. The more the merrier," he says. "It's all about gratitude. We are very, very grateful for what we have and the food that we have to eat." And what's the most important consideration when it comes to choosing the food John Boy puts on his Thanksgiving table? "It's about making a life choice," he states, "and that carries through the holidays where there's so many good things to eat that you don't need to bury yourself in junk food."

The film continues to entertain and inspire audiences around the world, and director Ken Marsolais sees encouraging signs that today's youth is getting the message. He cites the burgeoning local farmers market movements and the growing number of new young farmers: "There's so many young people. It's very inspiring."

John Boy is thrilled with the growth of the movement for clean food and sustainable farming, stating: "It's so awesome to have so many good people out there supporting us and to know we're making people healthy. There's so many people like me that are really, really doing every little thing they can every day to make sure that this becomes the norm at some point."

Regarding Documentary Showcase's mission to present positive stories on vital social and cultural issues to a global audience, Ken sees it as crucial to inspiring change around the world, saying: "I'm so proud of this film. We had no idea it was going to be kind of vital and important and timely when we did it. I want to thank Documentary Showcase. You do an incredible job with what you select to display and show and promote."

Catch the special Documentary Showcase presentation of The Bullish Farmer, Thanksgiving Day at 3:00 p.m. ET.

