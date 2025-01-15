Celebrate the 48th Anniversary of National Handwriting Day on January 23rd

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday January 23rd, the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association will honor the 48th anniversary of National Handwriting Day. Established to recognize the importance of handwriting, National Handwriting Day is celebrated on the birthday of the famous scribe John Hancock. National Handwriting Day inspires individuals to recognize the value of penmanship and appreciate the craft of handwriting by picking up a pen or pencil and writing.

The Benefits of Handwriting over Typing are Abundant

Handwriting holds a unique and irreplaceable significance in our lives, even in the digital age. It is not only a fundamental skill but also an expression of individuality and creativity, as no two handwriting styles are the same. Writing by hand engages the brain in ways that typing cannot, enhancing memory retention, focus, and learning. It fosters fine motor skills and promotes mindfulness, offering a calming and reflective activity in a fast-paced world. In a recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology conducted in Norway by Van der Weel & Van der Meer, it was determined that when students were writing by hand their entire brain was active, while a much smaller area was active when they were simply typing, Additionally, the study reported that the different parts of the brain activated by handwriting communicated with each other through brain waves associated with learning. Dr. Pamela Rutledge, director of the Media Psychology Research Center, references this study and others in Psychology Today sharing, "there's lots of empirical evidence that writing has psychological benefits."

As we recognize National Handwriting Day, WIMA suggests honoring the art of handwriting in any of the following ways:

Write a Letter or Card. Take time to write a heartfelt letter or card to a friend, family member, or loved one. Sharing your thoughts through handwritten words adds a personal and meaningful touch. Start a Journal. Begin a daily journal to capture your thoughts, goals, or experiences. Handwriting allows for deeper self-reflection and makes journaling a more intimate and mindful practice. Try Calligraphy or Hand Lettering. Explore the art of calligraphy or creative hand lettering. This is a fun and artistic way to improve your penmanship while creating something beautiful. Rewrite a Favorite Quote or Poem. Choose a favorite quote, poem, or passage and write it out by hand. Use decorative techniques, such as fancy borders or colorful pens, to turn it into a keepsake. Practice Your Signature or Handwriting. Take a moment to refine your handwriting or practice your signature. Experiment with different styles, or simply enjoy the act of writing with a quality pen or pencil.

"National Handwriting Day serves as a reminder of the beauty and significance of putting pen to paper. In a world seemingly dominated by technology, handwriting remains a timeless art that connects us to our thoughts, our creativity, and one another," shares David H. Baker, Executive Director of WIMA.

