Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing With Raddish in a Deliciously Fun and Educational Way

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish - the leading, award-winning monthly kids culinary subscription kit - is celebrating a "small step for man with a big bite for kids" in its July kit titled "Cosmic Cuisine" to make learning about space immersive and delicious.

Raddish introduces a “Cosmic Cuisine” kit in July just in time for kids and parents to explore space and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing. The kit helps kids master Galactic Pancakes, Planetary Pasta Salad, Meteor Meatballs and Rocket Pops as they build marshmallow constellations and learn about the lunar cycle, astronaut food, the planets, and other space elements. Designed by teachers and chefs, each Raddish kit offers three laminated recipe guides featuring illustrated recipes and culinary skills while weaving in science, math, history, language arts and more. In addition, the kit includes an apron patch, a quality kid-sized cooking tool, an activity, grocery list and table talk conversation cards.

Raddish kits not only teach kids ages 4 - 14 the life skill of cooking but also educate them about subjects including science, math, history and art, through cooking. July's "Cosmic Cuisine" kit helps kids master Galactic Pancakes, Planetary Pasta Salad, Meteor Meatballs and Rocket Pops as they build marshmallow constellations and learn about the lunar cycle, astronaut food, the planets, and other space elements.

Designed by teachers and chefs, each Raddish kit offers three laminated recipe guides featuring illustrated recipes and culinary skills while weaving in science, math, history, language arts and more. In addition, the kit includes an apron patch, a quality kid-sized cooking tool, an activity, grocery list and table talk conversation cards.

Raddish elevates its kit experience with online elements such as themed playlists, more activities/games, bonus recipes, dietary substitutions and a detailed lesson plan that makes teaching through cooking turnkey.

"Exciting kids about history and science through the life skill of cooking is impactful in so many ways," said Samantha Barnes, founder of Raddish. "From learning fundamental skills fostering independence in the kitchen, to being able to better retain knowledge through immersive learning, kids and families all benefit from time in the kitchen together."

Starting at $20 with free shipping, Raddish kits are available for single-kit purchases and in 6- and 12-month subscription plans at Raddishkids.com . The cosmic cuisine kit is available for purchase until July 20, 2019.

ABOUT RADDISH

Raddish is the leading award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. www.raddishkids.com .

Media Contact

Jennifer Parnell

217008@email4pr.com

720.515.3651

SOURCE Raddish

Related Links

https://www.raddishkids.com

