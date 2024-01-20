Celebrate the Culture of New Zealand and the History of Scientology in the Nation on the Anniversary of the Ideal Scientology Church of Auckland

January 21st marks the anniversary of the opening of the Ideal Church of Scientology of Auckland. Watch Destination: Scientology—Auckland for a taste of the unique culture of this island nation and a glimpse inside the magnificent Scientology Church in a treasured New Zealand landmark.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A modern metropolis on New Zealand's North Island, Auckland is surrounded by spectacular natural wonders and infused with Polynesian culture. The melding of Western culture with indigenous Māori traditions has created a unique, world-class city.

It was here, on January 21, 2017, that Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige opened New Zealand's Ideal Scientology Church. "We regard our buildings as 'vessels for life' and the living breathing fabric of their communities," he said in his speech at the dedication.

Church of Scientology Auckland invites those curious about Scientology to join staff and parishioners in celebrating its January 21st anniversary by watching Destination: Scientology—Auckland on the Scientology Network

Overlooking the city and Auckland's magnificent Waitemata Harbor, the heritage site was established in 1844 as Trinity Methodist Theological College, which trained Christian theologians and missionaries.

The Church of Scientology faithfully preserved the landmark in cooperation with local architects and preservationists. The architect advisor with Heritage New Zealand commented on how appropriate it was that this "heritage jewel" is now experiencing "a spiritual renaissance as the new home of the Church of Scientology in Auckland."

New Zealand first welcomed Scientology to its shores in 1955 when the Auckland congregation dedicated the world's second Scientology Church, the first being the Church in Los Angeles 70 years ago in 1954.

As New Zealand Scientologists celebrate the anniversary of their Ideal Scientology Organization, they invite people everywhere to join them by watching Destination: Scientology—Auckland on the Scientology Network.

The episode takes viewers inside the Church and visits some of the island's most stunning landscapes, documenting why New Zealand is one of the world's most sought-after locations for film and television production. "The land here is extraordinary," says Kaila, a staff member at the Church. "But it's the people who bring this city to life. And that's who we are here for: To use Scientology to empower the people who make this such a magical city."

Destination: Scientology—Auckland premiered on the Scientology Network in May 2023. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

More than 20 million new viewers were introduced to the Scientology Network between 2020 and 2023 and the network has received 135 industry awards for the quality of its programming.

Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology Network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. It also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International