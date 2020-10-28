Celebrate the End of Election Season with USA CABERNET

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether people are watching the election results roll in or just want to unwind after a contentious election, a smooth, bold, easy-drinking cabernet might be just the libation with which to toast an end to this crazy election season. In fact, USA CABERNET is one thing both sides can agree upon: a classic American cabernet that pairs perfectly with election night snacks, and regional dishes from all around the country.

USA CABERNET

This flavorful, rhyming wine is a unique partnership between The Hucksters, a boutique advertising agency in Houston, and Lodi, California-based Scotto Cellars, a fifth-generation winery. A current supermarket ad for the wine describes it as "Sure to win the popular vote." And the brand's tag-line is "This wine is your wine."

The wine's label humorously describes a cabernet "which starts with aromas of black currant, followed by rich fruit flavors, and ends on notes of the Star Spangled Banner."

"No matter how you voted, we can all come together over a good glass of wine," says Anthony Scotto III, CEO of Scotto Cellars. "USA CABERNET crosses party lines and adds some genuine patriotism to a post-election celebration."

Launched at the beginning of 2019, USA CABERNET is the fastest-growing wine brand in the history of Scotto Cellars. It is available at supermarkets and independent liquor stores all over the country and recently picked up a Gold Medal and 96 Points at the California State Fair.

For information call Tasha Consiglio, Director of Marketing, at 713-222-2200 or email: [email protected].

