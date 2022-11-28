Celebrate the festive season with the return of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Winterfest and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi's Winter Spectacular

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring in the season and celebrate the holidays in full swing with the return of Winterfest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Winter Spectacular at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, running until January 8, 2023.

The highly anticipated events of the year will be delighting guests and visitors at Yas Island Abu Dhabi's world-class attractions, entertaining park-goers with the biggest festive celebrations and dazzling shows, spreading the holiday cheer with new character meets and greets and festive performances that are bound to amaze.

With a myriad of unforgettable experiences in store, guests can welcome the season of the year with ever-spectacular shows and holiday displays unlike any other. This year, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will be gearing up to celebrate the season with the park's signature festive tree, captivating overlays, sparkling snow globes, fairy lights and festive wreaths at every corner. Starting from the Welcome Plaza, park-goers will get the chance to collect picture-perfect moments as they get immersed in The Story of Winterfest. Few steps away, at La Piazza stage, guests can enjoy a captivating work of art as skilled sculptors carve unique ice masterpieces and display the full art collection once completed in spirit of the festive season.

Over at the Italian street, guests can enjoy a live performance of Italian band and the festive Poi performers lighting up the season with an unrivalled festive show. In addition, an exhilarating ice-skating spectacular will be taking place at the Red Theatre starting from December 1st, reciting the story of an Italian festive tale featuring skilled skaters, acrobats and aerialists. What's more, guests can head to Enzo's House on the Italian street to watch a fascinating light and projection artistry during the Tree Lighting Ceremony, including state-of-the-art lighting shows, projections, streamers and snow.

This season, fan-favorite festive characters the Snow Globe Lady and Gingerbread Lady will be making a return alongside Befana, a new character who will be making her first appearance at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Known for her generous acts in the Italian folklore, Befana will be treating holidaymakers with gifts and cheer upon their visit to the world's leading theme park.

Only minutes away, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world's largest indoor theme park, will be welcoming guests who will get to witness Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and an international cast of 50 singers, dancers, acrobats, and specialty artists as they perform an unforgettable festive spectacle in the all-new show - The NutQuacker! The largest theatrical production ever brought to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi featuring the fan-favorite duo alongside Lola Bunny, Tweety, Sylvester, Taz and Tom and Jerry who will be adding their own touch to the classic Nutcracker ballet with their high-spirited performances and warm presence. The state-of-the-art show will also feature projection mapping, special effects, and the most festive popular music during the most wonderful time of the year, including an all-new original song "Let it Shine", created exclusively for the show.

Inside Cartoon Junction where all things whimsical await guests, Scooby-Doo & The Mystery INC. Gang will be dressed in their festive winter attire, ready to solve mysteries this Winter Spectacular. The dance party of the season, Daffy Holiday Dance Party, will be led by Daffy Duck, featuring festive dance moves for the young and the young at heart. Adding to the fun, guests can visit the Big Belly Burger at Metropolis to enjoy Pop, Rock n Roll music and smooth dance moves in the festive edition of the diner pop show "Big Belly Bop". In the prehistoric land of Bedrock, The Flintstones will be waiting to meet and greet guests and show them how to celebrate the winter season in true Stone Age fashion. Over at Gotham City, guests can find the Park's recently added DC Super-Villains Poison Ivy and Two-Face and snap fabulous photos with The Joker and Harley Quinn in their new seasonal festive outfits.

With tons of entertainment this season, holidaymakers can look forward to spending a wonderful time with their loved ones at these award-winning attractions and complement their stay at Yas Island's top-notch hotels and venues, including The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel where guests can get immersed in all things Warner Bros. to enjoy an unforgettable themed experience on Yas Island.

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world's fastest rollercoaster and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world's largest indoor theme park. They are just minutes away from Yas Waterworld, the world's first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the UAE's ultimate adventure hub.

