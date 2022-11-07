Celebrate the Flavor of National Pickle Day with the Vlasic Pickle Candle

Pickle brand teams up with playful candle company to delight pickle paramours

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Take your pickle obsession to new heights with a candle that looks and smells like a real jar of pickles. In celebration of National Pickle Day on November 14th, Vlasic, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has teamed up with premium home fragrance and accessories company, Candier by Ryan Porter, to create a limited-edition candle that is the real dill.

"We saw a huge opportunity to do something really fun and different with Vlasic in celebration of National Pickle Day. But creating a candle that looks and smells like a real jar of pickles posed several big challenges," says Krysten Kauder, Founder, Candier by Ryan Porter. "Getting the wax pickles to look like they're floating in clear liquid was really tough. So, everything had to be done by hand, including the placement of the pickles and pouring of the wax. After lots of rounds of research and testing, our team nailed it and produced a 100% wax candle that looks and smells like a jar of Vlasic pickles."

Starting on National Pickle Day (11/14), you can purchase the Vlasic Pickle Candle on shopryanporter.com for $29, while supplies last. This limited-edition candle makes the perfect lighthearted gift or conversation starter for the pickle lovers in your life.

"It was a no-brainer for us to bring the fun and flavor of Vlasic into homes across the country in celebration of National Pickle Day," says Brett Castle, Vlasic Brand Director. "We are thrilled to have partnered with Candier by Ryan Porter to bring to life a fun and fresh candle that looks and smells just like a jar of Vlasic Dill Pickles."

In addition to the pickle candle, the Vlasic line includes dozens of varieties of pickles, peppers, and relishes in many cuts, flavors, and sizes. Explore the flavors and varieties at www.vlasic.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

