Celebrate the Giving Season by Creating a Legacy of Learning

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the old saying goes, "'Tis better to give than to receive." This season of the year is a great time to reflect on how individuals, companies and organizations can make a difference by giving back. November not only kicks off the giving season; it is also National Scholarship Month. Scholarship providers change the lives of students, who in turn, make an impact in their communities, industry and even the world.

Scholarships are helping Charly Gutierrez Jimenez realize his dream of becoming a biomedical engineer.

Daily headlines highlight the exorbitant cost of a college education, the crushing student debt crisis and the tremendous burden these expenses place on students and their families. Scholarships are a major source of funding for students struggling under that financial burden.

For Charly Gutierrez Jimenez, a Scholarship America Dream Award Scholar and biomedical engineering major at the University of Florida, his scholarship helped make his dream of a better life possible when paired with his personal work ethic.

"My father passed away when I was nine. My mother struggles to put food on our table; I work 30 hours per week to help. Growing up, I realized education is imperative to economic well-being. My passion is improving quality of life. Pursuing a career as a biomedical engineer will provide the opportunity to improve communities' health quality conditions."

Scholarship America, the nation's largest provider of private scholarships, has helped many donors create high-impact scholarship programs. The non-profit organization has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students over the past 60 years.

There are many powerful reasons to establish a scholarship fund:

Be a leader in your industry or area of expertise by helping to create the next generation of leaders.

Reward exceptional scholars, especially those with financial needs.

Support your employees and their families, students from your community, or those entering a specific field.

Honor an educator or mentor who helped shape your life or career path.

Leave a legacy for yourself, your company or your organization.

Scholarship America provides customized, end-to-end scholarship and tuition management solutions for individuals, corporations and foundations who are interested in creating a learning legacy by establishing a scholarship fund. Complimentary resources include a free, downloadable e-book to help you get started.

To learn more about creating a scholarship fund and access additional resources, click on the "partners" tab at scholarshipamerica.org.

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.2 billion to more than 2.5 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

