Celebrate the Grand Opening Event of The Rose Room at the Wainwright House

J Guerra introduces new boutique beauty & wellness studio to the Westchester community

RYE, N.Y., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity makeup artist, J Guerra, is set to open his beauty & wellness boutique, The Rose Room, in Rye, NY, at the notable French mansion, The Wainwright House on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

From 12pm-7pm, the event will feature hand-crafted cocktails and specialty beverages by The Blind Pig, light fare catered by Bartleby & Sage, and a fresh variety of beauty & wellness vendors.

The Wainwright House The Rose Room

Promoting inner and outer beauty, the Rose Room welcomes you to participate in outdoor yoga with Melissa Cassese, soothing plant therapy, and social media-worthy photos in an immersive floral experience. Other vendors include Jennifer Keltos (artwork) and Live the Process (Luxury Yoga Apparel Trunk Show).

Take a tour of the newly designed studio space located inside the historic Wainwright House. The Rose Room offers hair, makeup, and other holistic and beauty services. Be inspired and achieve balance as you walk the grounds of this beautiful and serene estate.

About J Guerra:

Working in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles, J has accredited clientele in fashion, print, theater, television, and red-carpet makeup industries. Self-taught without any formal training, GUERRA began his career freelancing and assisting top makeup artists such as Sergio Corvacho. As one of the youngest and most elite makeup artists backstage, GUERRA has worked on shows at Mercedes-Benz New York and Paris Fashion Weeks for several years. Known for his wide range of skills, innovative techniques, and interests in all areas of makeup, GUERRA is now a sought-after makeup artist creating runway looks for designers, producing an array of editorial and commercial looks, and working with many celebrity clients.

