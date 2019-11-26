Celebrate the Holiday Season at Barona Resort & Casino

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, is announcing more ways to win throughout December. Come out all month long for a variety of chances to win cash and prizes including 10X Cash Back Points, TGI Thursdays Lottery, Holiday Hoopla games and many more exciting events!

TGI Thursdays Lottery: Start earning your tickets for Barona's TGI Thursdays Lottery as early as November 29. And then, from December 5 through January 23 , play the Barona Lottery where the jackpot always starts at $20,000 . If the winning ticket holder isn't present, the full amount of the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing until there is a winner.

Start earning your tickets for Barona's TGI Thursdays Lottery as early as November 29. And then, from , play the Barona Lottery where the jackpot always starts at . If the winning ticket holder isn't present, the full amount of the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing until there is a winner. 10X Cash Back Points: On Tuesday December 3 , 10, and 17, earn 10X Points on slots and keno. Video poker players earn 3X points.

On , 10, and 17, earn 10X Points on slots and keno. Video poker players earn 3X points. Blinko Bonanza: Every Friday in December from 2pm to midnight , three lucky winners will be drawn every 30 minutes to play Blinko Bonanza for a first place prize of $1,000 , $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Every Friday in December from , three lucky winners will be drawn every 30 minutes to play Blinko Bonanza for a first place prize of , for second place, and for third place. Holiday Hoopla: Barona Diamond and Platinum members are exclusively invited to participate in Holiday Hoopla from December 23 – 25. Three winners will be chosen every 30 minutes from 10am - 10pm to win up to $2,000 in cash or Free Play.

and Platinum members are exclusively invited to participate in Holiday Hoopla from – 25. Three winners will be chosen every 30 minutes from to win up to in cash or Free Play. 7X Points: Every Sunday in December from 10am to 10pm , earn 7X Points on slots and keno. Video Poker players get 3X Points.

Named "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA TODAY in the 2019 10Best and "Best Casino," "Loosest Slots" and "Best Casino Buffet" for nine consecutive years in San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination.

For reservations and information, visit www.barona.com or call toll free 888-7-BARONA. You can also connect with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-236-8397 619-933-5013

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

Related Links

http://www.barona.com

