Celebrate the Holiday Season with IKEA Swedish Julbord Buffet

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, IKEA invites customers to celebrate its annual Swedish Julbord smorgasbord on Friday, December 13, 2019 and enjoy in-store activities on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at participating stores nationwide**. A traditional Julbord is a highlight of Swedish cuisine, consisting of local and family specialties, enjoyed with family and friends.

IKEA is inviting everyone to join its Julbord celebration with an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring traditional Swedish dishes. Tickets are available for only $16.99 per person / $4.99 for kids 12 and under, or at a discounted rate for IKEA Family members ($12.99 per person / $2.99 for kids 12 and under).

"The classic Julbord buffet is an essential part of the Scandinavian holiday celebration that invites family and friends alike to enjoy traditional Swedish foods," says Krista Boyer, IKEA Food Sales Leader. "We are excited to share this tradition with our customers."

The IKEA Julbord menu includes***:

Matjes & Dill Herring

Hardboiled Eggs with Seaweed Pearls

Hardboiled Eggs with Najad Salmon

Marinated Salmon w/ Salmon Sauce

Präst & Herrgård Cheese

Cucumber Salad

Red Beet Salad

Swedish Potato Salad

Crisp, Thin & Soft Breads

Christmas Ham

Oven Poached Salmon

Swedish Meatball & Lingonberries

Sautéed Red Cabbage & Apples

Boiled Potatoes with Dill Butter & Lemon Caper Dipping Sauce

Janssons Temptation

Swedish Rice Pudding with Almonds

Saffron Buns

Assorted Desserts & Cookies

Glögg with Almond & Raisins

Coffee

Fountain Beverages

Seating is limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to purchase tickets early at their local IKEA store. To locate and contact the nearest IKEA store for more event details, including local seating times, please visit the "Food" page on IKEA-USA.com.

Those not able to make it to the event can still partake in the Swedish tradition at home. Visit the Swedish Food Market in IKEA U.S. stores to purchase select items from the Julbord menu, including SJÖRAPPORT salmon, or to explore, find and try ingredients for other Swedish recipes.

The celebration continues into Saturday as IKEA invites customers to stay and participate in several workshops and activities throughout the store including****:

Breakfast with Santa

Come say hi to Santa while enjoying breakfast on Saturday morning.

Help My Guests are Arriving in 5 Minutes!

Learn tips and tricks on how to tidy up a living room in a snap before the guests arrive.

Holiday Entertaining Scavenger Hunt

Find amazing holiday entertaining products in a scavenger hunt around the store and participate for a chance to win a prize!

IKEA Holiday 2019 Host/Hostess Gift Line Up

Hear about what makes these host/hostess holiday gift ideas unique and special!

RASKOG: 3 Uses for the Holidays

Get the most out of the versatile RASKOG cart by learning about three ways for entertaining, organization and storing items in style.

The Art of Napkin Folding

Elevate tablescapes with tips and tricks on how to creatively fold napkins.

Bring the Season to the Table (IKEA Family exclusive workshop)

Learn how to effortlessly put together the perfect table setting for your winter feast.

Show your #HerringFace

Try to guess all 3 types of herring correctly and win a prize!

NOTE: Workshops and activities vary by store. Please visit your local store's webpage for more information about specific workshops and activities available in your area.

About IKEA

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices. The IKEA Group operates 369 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 50 in the U.S. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

* IKEA Family is a loyalty club that offers exclusive membership perks including special product discounts, sneak previews, free coffee and tea in the IKEA Restaurant, and more. Consumers can sign up for the free program online or in-store.

** IKEA Julbord Party will be held at all IKEA stores except IKEA Carson and IKEA Planning Studio.

*** Menu is subject to change due to product availability.

****Activities vary by store. Please visit your local store webpage for more information about the specifics of the Julbord workshops and activities in your area.

SOURCE IKEA