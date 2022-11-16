Celebrate the Holiday Season with West Marine

Get on board with this year's Holiday Gift Guide featuring Best Gifts for Boaters.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine is ringing in the holidays in its 235 marine center locations and westmarine.com. Customers can explore the Holiday Gift Guide online and discover how West Marine's best in class products and world-class service keep you connected to the water, sharing that passion with friends and family during the holidays. Customers can discover and shop for West Marine's latest products with more ease than ever this festive season.

West Marine has what you need for every boater on your list!

"Throughout the holidays and year-round, our teams are excited to connect with customers and help them discover West Marine's latest products and services, now including buy online, pick up in store" said Stacey Renfro, West Marine's Chief Commercial Officer. "In stores and online, customers can get support choosing just the right products and receive gift ideas for every boater on their list."

West Marine is the ultimate gifting destination for boating enthusiasts. West Marine crew members are on hand to assist customers' holiday season needs. From gifts for the racing sailor to the weekend boater or the saltwater angler, West Marine crew members are experts and available to help create your gifting moments. They are, after all, boaters serving boaters. Make the season special with the Holiday Gift Guide, Best Gifts for Boaters:

Power Boaters - Give great memories

Anglers - Give big days and even bigger catches

Sailors - Give fair winds

Paddlers - Give new ways to hit the water

Him - Give him more time on the water

Her - Give her more time on the water

Kids - Get them started early

Pets - Don't forget your first mate

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 235 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field crew members to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on-water experience.

