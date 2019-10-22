Celebrate the Holidays at Disney Destinations with Personalized Advice from Disney Parks Moms Panel

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney destinations will soon be celebrating the holiday season with cheer for the whole family. As a popular time to visit and experience the Disney magic, vacationers may have questions about what makes this time of year so special at Disney and how to maximize their time at the Parks. To help take some of the stress away, Disney Parks Moms Panel is available 24/7 to provide heartfelt, personal advice to guest-submitted questions about Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line and Disney Vacation Club.

Sample advice from Panelists to navigate the 2019 holiday season includes:

Julie P. reveals "a very sweet spot when Guests can have the best of two magical worlds at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2019: the 10 days between October 30 and November 9 . You can begin your vacation at Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and watch as Magic Kingdom Park transforms to host Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and enjoy the party right before you go home."

In Florida but not able to visit a theme park? There's still plenty of Disney cheer to go around. Jessica B. suggests "heading over to Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground for Chip 'n' Dale's Campfire Sing-A-Long. You can roast marshmallows, enjoy holiday songs by the fire and meet Chip 'n' Dale before you enjoy a holiday movie outside under the stars." Another option: "skipping the Parks and enjoying a meal with a view. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat family style meal at 'Ohana at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and take in the fireworks. The restaurant dims the lights and pipes in the music, so you get the full experience."

Epcot's Candlelight Processional is a favorite holiday tradition. To experience the same Voices of Liberty choir, but with lighter crowds, Jessica B. suggests "visiting The American Adventure, where you can catch the Voices of Liberty singing a special set of Christmas songs before each showing. The beautiful sound echoing through the rotunda and the moving holiday music makes me cry every time!"

Visiting Magic Kingdom before the elves decorate? Ashley P. reminds guests "There's a sleigh just outside Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe year-round, and it makes the perfect photo op for your family's holiday card. You can count on snapping that photo months in advance of the holiday season!"

Unique character sightings are a special part of holidays at Disney, and Crystal B. shares her favorite: "Throughout the holiday season you can meet Goofy Santa! Keep an eye on the Disney Parks Blog for updates about where you can meet Santa Goofy this year, but in past years, he has met with guests at Minnie's Seasonal Dining at Hollywood & Vine, at the 'Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!' Dessert Party, all at Disney's Hollywood Studios."

Guests can find Santa Claus throughout Disney Parks, but Tony S.'s "favorite spot to meet that Jolly Old Elf is near Pooh Corner in Disneyland Park's Critter Country. The Christmas music of Critter Country sets the stage for meeting the special visitor from the North Pole."

To submit a question or access the full archive of answers, visit www.DisneyParksMomsPanel.com.

About the Disney Parks Moms Panel

The Disney Parks Moms Panel is an online forum where guests can find personalized tips and insights on Disney vacations from real guests – parents and non-parents alike – who have mastered the art of planning Disney vacations. Guests can pose questions to the panelists in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and gain access to other vacation-planning tools. Featuring just 12 members during its inaugural year in 2008, the panel now boasts approximately 40 park-savvy, active panelists as a result of the popularity of the site and the ever-growing number of questions submitted by curious guests. Serving as independent contractors, the panelists receive a rewards trip to one Disney Destination for themselves and up to three family members and/or theme park tickets for their participation on the Disney Parks Moms Panel. For more information and to meet all the panelists, visit www.DisneyParksMomsPanel.com .

