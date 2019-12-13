Celebrate The Holidays At Hay Creek Shops

BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is in full swing at Hay Creek Shops! Shop the latest fashions for the holiday season at Gordman's and maurice's, decorate your home for the holidays at Bed, Bath & Beyond and Michaels, and cross everyone off your shopping list at stores like DICK'S Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, and more. When it's time for a break from shopping, shoppers can refuel at restaurants like Pizza Ranch, Panchero's Mexican Grill, and Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop.

Home to more than 19 stores and restaurants, Hay Creek Shops is the one-stop-shop for Bismarck shoppers this holiday season. Conveniently located off Highway 83 at the intersection of LaSalle Ave, many stores will have extended hours through Christmas Eve.

For further information on mall updates, like Hay Creek Shops on Facebook. Hay Creek Shops is managed by The Woodmont Company.

About The Woodmont Company

Founded in 1980, The Woodmont Company is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. The Woodmont Company specializes in retail properties and has expertise in ground-up development, redevelopment, asset management, property management, investment sales, marketing and leasing of regional malls, outlet centers, power centers, community centers, lifestyle centers, neighborhood centers and specialty centers. The Woodmont Company has developed more than 15 million square feet of retail real estate throughout the United States with a value of more than $4 billion and currently owns, manages and/or leases more than 15 million square feet of shopping centers, including third party management and leasing for institutional clients, realty advisors and private investors. For more information, please visit www.woodmont.com.

