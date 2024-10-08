Celebrate the Holidays at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Returning December 18 – January 5,

Holidays Made Here Transports Visitors to "Gilmore Girls" Stars Hollow

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is excited to announce the return of Holidays Made Here from December 18, 2024, through January 5, 2025 (closed December 25). Scott Patterson, known for his role as Luke Danes in the beloved series Gilmore Girls, announced on his podcast "I'm All In" that Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will once again transform the iconic Midwest Street backlot into the beloved town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, festively decorated for the holidays.

Holidays Made Here at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Guests can sip on hot coffee while enjoying Pop-Tarts® and other delectable treats for purchase throughout Stars Hollow, all while walking in the familiar footsteps of Lorelai, Rory, Luke, and Sookie. Visitors will explore the original Gilmore Girls sets and get up close to authentic props and costumes. Not to be missed in 2024, Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee will be served in Luke's Diner, along with treats like popcorn and pastries. Many photo opportunities will be available, including in front of the iconic gazebo, the official Stars Hollow town sign, Luke's Diner, Lorelai's house, Mrs. Kim's Antiques, the Bjork Snowman, and Doose's Market. The holiday event will also feature engaging activities, including Gilmore Girls trivia, costume contests, cookie decorating, and exhibits showcasing authentic costumes and props from the series.

"This year's Holidays Made Here is even bigger and more interactive, with new activities and experiences," said Danny Kahn, Vice President and General Manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. "We look forward to welcoming "Gilmore Girls" fans from far and wide as we celebrate the charm and cheer of Stars Hollow during the holiday season."

This year's Holidays Made Here is the perfect way to celebrate as we look forward to ringing in the 25th anniversary of the show in 2025.

Holidays Made Here will be available as part of all Studio Tour offerings and will run from December 18, 2024, to January 5, 2025 (excluding December 25), with tours departing from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM daily. Tickets, details, and availability for all tours are available at wbstudiotour.com.

