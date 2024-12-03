Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Cleveland's Festive Pop-Up Bar: Deck the Vault
CLEVELAND, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan at The 9's iconic speakeasy bar, The Vault, has transformed into a winter wonderland with the launch of Deck the Vault, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar unlike any other in Cleveland.
Conveniently located within The Metropolitan at The 9, Deck the Vault is an ideal stop to enjoy the festive Christmas spirit before or after a Playhouse Square performance, a concert, or a Cleveland Cavaliers game at Rocket Mortgage Field House. With easy valet parking at The 9, visiting is effortless and enjoyable, making it a must-visit holiday destination.
Nestled within the former bank vaults of the historic Cleveland Trust Rotunda, The Vault offers a setting steeped in history and intrigue. Built-in 1908, this grand space originally served as the bank's secure vault system, safeguarding the treasures of Cleveland's elite. Its 35-ton steel doors and elegant marble details provide a glimpse into the opulence of the past, now reimagined as a premier speakeasy destination. The Vault combines the glamour of the early 20th century with the sophistication of modern mixology, creating a one-of-a-kind venue beloved by locals and visitors alike.
Deck the Vault Event Highlights:
- When: December 3-31
- Where: The Vault at The Metropolitan at The 9, 2017 E. 9th Street, Cleveland, OH
- Special Features: Exclusive drink menu, holiday-themed décor, and cozy, intimate seating in the heart of Cleveland's most iconic
venue.
Guests will enjoy expertly hand-crafted cocktails while soaking in the historic ambiance of this treasured establishment, enchantingly decorated in the spirit of the season. Whether you're celebrating with friends, planning a romantic holiday date, or hosting a unique seasonal gathering, it's assured to be an experience to remember.
Step into history. Toast to the season. Deck the Vault!
