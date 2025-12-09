Celebrate the Holidays with Christian Siriano x Rare Carat

Timeless Gifting, Couture Design, and Exclusive Seasonal Savings

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Christian Siriano and Rare Carat are spotlighting the designer's exclusive fine jewelry collaboration—an elevated collection that merges Siriano's couture aesthetic with Rare Carat's expertise in diamond sourcing and meticulous craftsmanship. With savings up to 40% and offers extending throughout the holidays, the collection stands out as one of the year's most compelling luxury-gifting moments.

Model: Daphne Velghe | Photo by Shane LaVancher

Introduced in September as Siriano's first foray into bridal jewelry, the collection has continued to gain momentum across both fashion and fine-jewelry circles. The standout pieces are the engagement rings—modern, architectural, and crafted to be cherished for a lifetime—supported by a selection of wedding bands and refined fine-jewelry essentials, each customizable with natural or lab-grown diamonds through Rare Carat's industry-leading digital platform.

Siriano's design language—defined by sculptural silhouettes, architectural lines, and bold femininity—translates seamlessly into the jewelry. The pieces balance modern minimalism with statement-driven elegance, appealing to consumers seeking designs that feel both directional and timeless.

"Jewelry is deeply emotional—it reflects who we are and what we value," said Christian Siriano. "Designing this collection with Rare Carat allowed me to create pieces that feel personal, expressive, and accessible without compromising beauty or craftsmanship."

"Our mission has always been to make the diamond-buying experience transparent, trustworthy, and design-driven," added Ajay Anand, Founder & CEO of Rare Carat. "Partnering with Christian brought a fresh creative lens to our platform—one that speaks to today's fashion-forward consumer while staying rooted in fine-jewelry integrity."

This holiday season, the Christian Siriano x Rare Carat collection stands out as a rare fusion between high fashion and meticulous craftsmanship, combining Siriano's sculptural aesthetic with Rare Carat's diamond expertise. With meaningful seasonal savings and fully customizable natural and lab-grown diamond options, the collaboration emerges as one of 2025's most compelling luxury-gifting highlights.

About Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano is an award-winning CFDA designer who launched his label in 2008 after training under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, and has since become a defining force in American fashion. Celebrated for championing beauty and diversity, his designs have been worn by leading figures from Dr. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama to Zendaya, Lady Gaga, and Billy Porter, and his work has been featured in major museum exhibitions worldwide. Beyond the runway, Siriano is a best-selling author, television host, and interior designer with a growing lifestyle brand.

About Rare Carat

Founded in 2016, Rare Carat is one of America's leading online diamond jewelers, bringing transparency, trust, and expert guidance to engagement ring and fine jewelry shopping. With over 100,000 engagement rings sold in the USA to date, Rare Carat helps customers compare options across a wide selection of natural and lab-grown diamonds, each vetted with trusted certifications (GIA & IGI). Every piece of jewelry is handcrafted and fully insured, making diamond buying simple, fair, and stress-free. Learn more at www.rarecarat.com .

SOURCE Rare Carat