Celebrate The Joys Of Thrifting At Goodwill® On National Thrift Shop Day

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Thrift Shop Day is dedicated to celebrating the art of thrifting and the joy of finding affordable, one-of-a-kind items. Goodwill organizations help extend the life of usable items through its business model of collecting and selling donated goods. Thrifting at Goodwill helps people create unique styles in fashion and décor while embracing the three Rs of sustainability: reduce, reuse and recycle.

This National Thrift Shop Day, Goodwill has partnered with social content creator and thrift store enthusiast Secora Hawks (@Secora), who will post thrifting-related content on her TikTok and Instagram channels. Hawks will be promoting a giveaway encouraging users to post videos showing their favorite Goodwill finds while tagging @Goodwill and @Secora in the caption. Follow her content related to National Thrift Shop Day using the hashtags #GoodwillFinds, #ThriftLove and #NationalThriftShopDay.

Consumers can take pride in shopping at Goodwill stores as their purchases support employment programs that help people find jobs and build careers in their communities. Nearly 86 percent of collective revenue from the sale of donated goods at Goodwill organizations supports community-based programs and services.

"National Thrift Shop Day is an opportunity to celebrate the joy of thrifting and the thrill of the hunt," said Onney Crawley, chief marketing officer at Goodwill Industries International. "By thrifting at your local Goodwill store, you also extend the life of items and prevent them from ending up in landfills."



In 2020, Goodwill organizations connected more than 126,000 people with jobs through career services programs. Nearly 1.1 million people received in-person services through Goodwill, and more than 20 million people received online or mobile services.

"Thrifting at Goodwill is good for the community and the environment," said Crawley.



To find your local Goodwill store or donation center, visit www.goodwill.org.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in nearly 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Register for our Legislative Action Center via advocate.goodwill.org.

