America's Favorite Fruit Snacks® is giving 50 lucky homes FREE full-size boxes of

NEW Welch's® Juicefuls® Monster Splash™ for Trick-or-Treaters, and even possibly a Butler to help hand out the treats.

PARK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This spooky season, with the launch of NEW Juicefuls® Monster Splash™, the scary delicious Halloween version of Welch's® Juicefuls® Fruit Snacks, the brand is dialing up the excitement to turn your house into the talk of the neighborhood with a chance to hand out FREE full-size boxes to your trick-or-treaters. After all, everyone wants to be the house known for handing out something special on Halloween and now, thanks to Welch's® Fruit Snacks, you can be the MVP of your neighborhood.

CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF NEW WELCH’S® JUICEFULS® MONSTER SPLASH™ AND BECOME THE COOLEST HOUSE IN TOWN!

But that's not all, because select homes may also win a real-life Trick-or-Treat Butler to manage the crowds and help make sure your house is the go-to destination while you enjoy the fun.

And you don't have to be scared to hand out Welch's® Juicefuls® Monster Splash™ because they're the juicy filled fruit snacks made with Whole Fruit, and come in fun Halloween shapes and flavors including orange pumpkins, grape skulls, and strawberry ghosts. They're also gluten-free and contain colors from natural sources.

Welch's® Juicefuls® Monster Splash™ are available at leading retailers nationwide!

For more information on the full-sized Monster Splash MVP sweepstakes or Trick-or-Treat Butler, visit www.MonsterSplashMVP.com. For more information on Welch's® Halloween Fruit Snacks offerings, please visit www.welchsfruitsnacks.com.

