Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Barona Resort & Casino from January 25 to February 8

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate new beginnings from January 25 to February 8 at Barona Resort & Casino's two-week long Lunar New Year party! The Point Multiplier Capital of the World® will award over $518,888 in cash giveaways, 8X cash back points, Lion and Dragon Dances, Lucky Hong Bao, Party People games, Dragon Alley Bonuses and much more.

"We're honoring the start of new beginnings and welcoming the Year of the Rat with one of the luckiest celebrations in Southern California," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Our players will share in the prosperity as we give away over $518,888 in cash."

Below are highlights of Barona's Lunar New Year promotions. For complete details, visit www.barona.com.

Lucky Seats : On Saturday Jan. 25 , February 1 and February 8 , one lucky Club Barona member will win $888 every 8 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: On , and , one lucky Club Barona member will win every 8 minutes from Lucky Points : Earn 8X cash back points on slots, keno and table games on Tuesday January 28 and February 4 from 8 am - 8 pm .

: Earn 8X cash back points on slots, keno and table games on and from . Lucky Drawings: On Thursday January 30 and February 6 winners will be announced at 10 am , 1 pm , 4 pm , 7 pm and 10 pm . One winner will take home $8,888 and eight other lucky Club Barona members will win $888 in each drawing!

While the celebration rings throughout the casino, Barona's restaurants will serve traditional Chinese cuisine. Members can indulge in Fresh Ginseng Chicken Soup or Short Ribs with Fried-Garlic Salt. Or players can satisfy their seafood cravings with Stir-Friend Lobster with Asparagus and enjoy Eight Treasures Sweet Congee.

Named "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA TODAY in the 2019 10Best and Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Buffet for nine consecutive years in the San Diego Union-Tribune Best of Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination.

For Lunar New Year details, visit www.barona.com or call toll free 888-7-BARONA. You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-236-8397 619-933-5013

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino