Celebrate the Magic of the Season at the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights presented by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival

An Enchanting Family-Friendly Event Celebrating International Holiday Traditions Through Live Music and Projection Mapping Displays

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is about to get a whole lot brighter and melodious with the highly anticipated Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights from December 18, 2023January 7, 2024. Presented by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) and produced by Artistic Director, Michael Rossi, this dazzling event promises to captivate audiences of all ages with a blend of music, lights, and projection mapping displays that celebrates the rich tapestry of international holiday traditions.

The Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights is set to be a must-see experience featuring a series of live musical performances that span a diverse range of genres, allowing attendees to revel in the joyous sounds of the holiday season. Adding to the excitement are beloved holiday characters who will make live appearances throughout the show, including Santa Claus, The Grinch, and Elsa. These iconic characters are sure to evoke cherished memories and create new ones for families and attendees of all ages. Combining the magic of music with cutting-edge projection mapping technology, this event guarantees to leave spectators awestruck.

Through the innovative use of projection mapping technology, which overlaps video onto all surfaces, MMF will turn some of Ocean Drive's most iconic building facades, including The Betsy Hotel, into interactive displays with vibrant imagery. Projection mapping allows for intricate designs and captivating visuals to be triggered by live musical performances, adding an extra layer of enchantment.

Mark your calendars for this must-see event of the Holiday Season. More information about the performance schedule and other event details will be available on the official website in Fall 2023 at www.miamimusicfestival.com

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Since its 2013 inception, Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) has been proud to establish Miami as a premier destination for elite young classical musicians to train and perform. While the next generation of classical artists come to Miami to receive instruction from an assembly of world-class faculty, the community benefits from accessible public concerts featuring top talent alongside many of classical music's greatest living performers in repertoire rarely heard in South Florida.

