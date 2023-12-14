Celebrate the New Era of Bradlees in Wayne, NJ: Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership!

WAYNE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibrant town of Wayne, NJ, is poised to celebrate the resurgence of one of its beloved pizza parlors, Bradlees. Embracing both tradition and innovation, Bradlee's is set to unveil its grand re-opening under new ownership on December 16th. This highly anticipated event marks the beginning of a revitalized era for the beloved eatery, blending its historical charm with a fresh, contemporary outlook.

The new owners of Bradlees, who have a deep-rooted connection with Wayne, are committed to preserving the essence of what made Bradlees a cherished spot while infusing it with modern touches. Since their reopening in the summer of 2023, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that Bradlees continues to deliver the exceptional culinary experience it's known for, despite initial hurdles. The grand re-opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Wayne's Mayor, Christopher Vergano, at 11:00 AM EST. In a gesture of community spirit and celebration, Bradlees will offer complimentary pizza slices to attendees for 30 minutes after the ceremony. Make sure to get your free slice!

Browse their menu: https://www.bradleespizza.com/

The team at Bradlees is excited to invite the residents of Wayne and surrounding communities to join in this momentous occasion. It's an opportunity to not just revisit a familiar place, but to experience the renewed energy and commitment of the new owners. Bradlees looks forward to rekindling old memories and creating new ones with its valued patrons.

Bradlees has been an integral part of the Wayne community's dining experience, known for its inviting atmosphere and exceptional pizza. The recent renovations and changes under the new ownership have been thoughtfully implemented, respecting the restaurant's legacy while adapting to contemporary dining trends. The re-opening signifies more than just a business venture; it's a heartfelt commitment to the community of Wayne, NJ, and a step forward in continuing the legacy of a local favorite. Visit our website https://www.bradleespizza.com/ to see what the buzz is all about!

