Celebrate the New Year and Walk Your Dog Month in Style with YuMOVE

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the pawsitive vibes of 2024 with YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs. As the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, YuMOVE is wagging its tail in excitement to kick off the new year by urging dog owners to put their pets' mobility first. With January being the acclaimed National Walk Your Dog Month, it's the perfect time to embark on a journey of wellness for our furry companions.

The Dog Mobility & New Year Checklist

January signals the National Walk Your Dog Month - the perfect time to dedicate to regular walks with furry companions. YuMOVE is wagging its tail in excitement to kick off the new year by urging dog owners to put their pets' mobility first.

As the curtain rises on the new year, use YuMOVE's comprehensive checklist to ensure one's dog starts the year on the right foot:

Observe for visible signs of stiffness, especially in the morning or after rest.

Watch for changes in walking pace, limping, or discomfort during walks.

Pay attention to struggles in sitting, standing, or hesitation to get in or out of bed.

Monitor stair climbing difficulties or slipping incidents.

Note any shifts in weight between front and back legs.

Keep an eye out for behavioral changes such as grumpiness, lethargy, or reluctance to engage in normal activities.

If a dog exhibits any of these signs, consulting with a vet is recommended, as mobility concerns can affect dogs of all ages.

Embark on Healthier Walks in 2024

January signals the National Walk Your Dog Month – the perfect time to dedicate to regular walks with furry companions. YuMOVE provides five tips to optimize the dog-walking experience:

Craft a Tailored Walking Plan: Take into account the dog's age, mobility, and environmental conditions. If uncertain, seek advice from a vet.

Take into account the dog's age, mobility, and environmental conditions. If uncertain, seek advice from a vet. Monitor the dog's mobility regularly: Stay alert for signs of stiffness, reluctance, or discomfort during walks.

Stay alert for signs of stiffness, reluctance, or discomfort during walks. Examine the harness and leash: Confirm a comfortable fit, ensuring safety without causing discomfort.

Confirm a comfortable fit, ensuring safety without causing discomfort. Winter walking precautions: Exercise caution in winter weather, utilize protective gear as needed, and avoid harmful substances on sidewalks.

Exercise caution in winter weather, utilize protective gear as needed, and avoid harmful substances on sidewalks. Supplement with YuMOVE: This can help give extra support for a dog's hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility.

Spread the Joy, Share Pet Tales on Social Media

As we usher in the new year, YuMOVE extends an invitation to all pet enthusiasts to share heartwarming stories on its vibrant social media platforms. Connect with YuMOVE on Instagram: @YuMOVE_USA or Facebook: YuMOVE USA and join the collective celebration of the love and companionship pets bring into our lives. By participating, individuals stand a chance to win exclusive YuMOVE products as a token of appreciation.

Unlock the Power of YuMOVE

As the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, YuMOVE is already supporting over two million dogs globally2 each year. With an unwavering commitment, YuMOVE delivers a high-quality dog joint supplement, scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ Rest easy with YuMOVE's 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, ensuring satisfaction or your money back.

Embrace the Transformation

For first-time subscription purchases, YuMOVE is pleased to offer a 15% discount on any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "PRESS15."

Discover More: YuMOVE.

Customer Reviews: Trustpilot .

Watch YuMOVE's Latest Commercial: YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs.

Footnotes

1YuMOVE is the UK's no.1 vet recommended joint supplement brand with 8 out of 10 UK veterinarians recommending YuMOVE Advanced 360 – Survey conducted by CM Research. November 2021 (n = 101).

2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.

3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE for Young Dogs.)

4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

Media Contact

Phillip Sontag

917-446-4123

370894@email4pr.com

SOURCE YuMOVE