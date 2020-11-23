Celebrate The Season With New Holiday Items From Ferrero

Ferrero Rocher® 24 piece Holiday Glamond Gift Box , featuring Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates in brand new packaging with a transparent lid that reflects light to create a dazzling diamond effect.

Ferrero Rocher® Tree , a festive upgrade to a holiday favorite, featuring 12 delicious Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates in a beautiful tree-shaped box.

Ferrero Rocher® Star , a delightful re-design of a seasonal staple, which is home to 12 delicious Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates, presented in a shining golden star box.

Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature® Dark Edition features an assortment of premium dark chocolates paired with the finest ingredients, such as slow roasted hazelnuts, soft caramel with a touch of sea salt, and Arabica coffee. The Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Dark Edition is available in 12 and 24 count boxes.

Ferrero Collection® Three Piece Assortment , featuring Ferrero Rocher®, Raffaello® (a California almond and coconut from the Pacific Islands) and Rondnoir® (a crisp wafer surrounding a creamy, chocolaty filling with a dark chocolate pearl at the center) premium chocolates. This new offering is the perfect size for you to indulge in Ferrero Collection at any time.

Kinder Joy® Holiday Fireplace Multipack brings the fun to the holidays with 6 individual Kinder Joy eggs in a fireplace-themed box and limited edition holiday toys – perfect for decorating and small gifts.

Kinder Chocolate® Happy Plush Gift Box features a cuddle bear or a reindeer friend and 12 pieces of delicious smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milk filling. This cozy gift also comes with its very own adoption certificate, so it can become part of your family.

Kinder Chocolate® Holiday Mini Figures will make your holiday more festive with six individually wrapped hollow snowmen figures with smooth milk chocolate and a creamy milk lining great for stocking stuffers and the whole family to share.

Nutella® Mini Jar , an adorable 1.05 oz. mini glass Nutella Jar, this year available with red and white lids for the holidays.

Nutella® DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit , to help inspire new family traditions while supporting No Kid Hungry. The limited-edition Nutella-shaped tin kit includes ingredients to make a Nutella Gingerbread Pancake recipe and features a specially marked Nutella holiday jar. Supplies are limited and the kit is exclusively available for purchase at NutellaHoliday.com. For every specially marked holiday jar of Nutella sold, whether purchased through the kit online or separately at retailers nationwide, 20 cents per sale of each specially marked jar will go to support No Kid Hungry up to $300,000 .

Tic Tac® Candy Cane flavor returns in festive new packaging and features a candy cane design on each candy cane flavored mint. With each pack, available in two sizes (0.84oz and 2.9oz packs), consumers can enter the "Shake Up The Holidays Instant Win Game" by heading to tictac.com/shake and win prizes such as a smart watch, a smart assistant device, Bluetooth headphones or a $100 gift card.

Buncha Crunch® Reindeer Concession Box is a chance to add a more personal, festive touch to your family's stocking this year. Bunches of 100% crunchy milk chocolate and crisped rice. The same great taste of the classic bar, but in the shape of perfectly munchable pieces.

Assorted Holiday Minis from Butterfinger®, Crunch® and Baby Ruth® provide a special seasonalized treat for you and your family. Each bag comes with festive red and green holiday wrapped chocolates, perfect for decorating your home or using them for your tasty baked goods.

Fannie May® Holiday Wrap Pixies® is a festive twist on a classic. This perfect blend of hand-poured caramel, lightly roasted pecans and chocolate comes pre-wrapped in a beautiful one pound box, perfect for holiday gift baskets.

Seasonal products are rolling out in-stores now, in addition to online retailers including Amazon.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and @ferrerousacorp on Instagram.

