Yesway Launches Summer of America Promotion Featuring Rewards Offers, Instant-Win Prizes, a 2026 Ford F-150 Lariat Giveaway, and Free Fuel for a Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY), one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store operators, today announced the launch of its Summer of America promotion at participating Yesway and Allsup's stores.

Created to celebrate America's 250th birthday, the summer promotion offers customers savings, Rewards-exclusive deals, instant-win prizes, fuel discounts, and two extraordinary sweepstakes opportunities designed to keep customers winning all season long.

Celebrate the "Summer of America" at Yesway and Allsup's stores beginning July 1, 2026. Speed Speed

From July 1 through September 8, 2026, customers at participating Yesway and Allsup's locations can take advantage of Big Deals, Rewards-exclusive offers, Stack & Save fuel discounts, and the Summer of America in-app Spin-to-Win game, which rewards customers each time they play.

A key feature of the promotion is the Big Fill Sweepstakes, through which customers can enter for a chance to win a 2026 Ford F-150 Lariat, one of America's most iconic trucks. One winner will also receive Free Fuel for a Year in the form of a $2,500 fuel card. In addition, 48 customers will win $66 fuel cards during the promotional period. The Big Fill Sweepstakes runs through January 5, 2027, and the grand-prize winner of the 2026 Ford F-150 Lariat will be announced in early 2027.

"Summer is one of the busiest travel and celebration seasons of the year, and this promotion is a way for us to thank our customers with savings, prizes, and rewards throughout the season," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "From Allsup's iconic World Famous Burritos and Tallsup fountain beverages to fuel discounts and the chance to win a Ford F-150 Lariat or Free Fuel for a Year, Summer of America gives customers more reasons to visit Yesway and Allsup's this summer."

Win Every Time with the Summer of America Game

At the heart of the promotion is the Summer of America game experience, available exclusively through the Yesway and Allsup's Rewards app.

Participating Rewards members can:

Purchase qualifying items to earn spins

Open the app and spin the prize wheel

Win instant prizes or sweepstakes entries, which are automatically added to their Rewards account

The game gives customers another way to earn rewards and participate in the promotion throughout the summer.

Summer of America Big Deals

Customers can save on popular food and beverage items at Yesway and Allsup's stores, including:

Buy 2 Gatorade 28 oz. and Gatorlyte 20 oz. beverages for $5

Buy 3 Monster Energy 16 oz. drinks for $8

Exclusive Rewards Member Offers

Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members can access additional app-exclusive offers, including:

Buy a Dr Pepper 20 oz. beverage and an Allsup's World Famous Beef & Bean Burrito for $5

Stack & Save Fuel Rewards

Rewards members can also save at the pump through Stack & Save offers, including:

Buy 3 NOS or Full Throttle 16 oz. beverages and save 20¢ per gallon on fuel

Buy 1 Cattleman's Cut 2–4 oz. bag and save 20¢ per gallon on fuel

Buy 2 Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mug or Starry 20 oz. beverages and save 10¢ per gallon on fuel

Buy 2 Gatorade Water, Propel or LIFEWTR 1-liter beverages and save 10¢ per gallon on fuel

Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

The Summer of America promotion reflects Yesway's focus on serving its communities while providing customers with savings, rewards, and seasonal offers across its store network.

"Summer of America is a celebration of our customers, our communities, and a historic milestone for the country," said Ray Harrison, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of Yesway. "Supported by our leading national supplier partners, we've created an engaging summer-long experience that combines exceptional savings, interactive gameplay and incredible prizes to make every visit to Yesway and Allsup's more rewarding."

Customers are encouraged to download the Yesway and Allsup's Rewards app and enroll in the program to access exclusive offers, participate in the Summer of America game, and earn entries into the Free Fuel for a Year and Ford F-150 Lariat sweepstakes.

For complete promotion details, official rules and information about the Yesway and Allsup's Rewards program, visit Yesway.com or Allsups.com.

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Bolt PR, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected]. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY) - Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 450 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic foodservice offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 91 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com.

SOURCE Yesway, Inc.