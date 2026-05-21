Yesway Continues Oklahoma Expansion with New Allsup's Store in Wagoner

Leading Convenience Retailer Strengthens Its Presence in the Sooner State with Modern Large-Format Location

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway Inc., (Nasdaq: YSWY), one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, today announced the continuation of its strategic expansion across Oklahoma with the opening of a new-to-industry Allsup's store in Wagoner, OK.

Yesway's newest Allsup's store is now open at 1604 South Dewey Avenue in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Speed Speed

Located at 1604 South Dewey Ave, Wagoner, OK 74467, the new Allsup's store spans 6,277 square feet and operates 24 hours a day, offering customers a modern convenience retail experience featuring Allsup's World Famous Burritos, Yesway private-label snacks, fresh bread, milk and eggs, a well-stocked beer cave, ATMs, Western Union services, and digital and cryptocurrency ATMs.

Designed to meet the needs of both everyday consumers and professional drivers, the Wagoner location features 10 multi-product dispensers (MPDs), five diesel lanes, and 17 truck parking spaces, further reinforcing Yesway's commitment to delivering convenience, accessibility, and operational excellence in the communities it serves.

"The continued growth of our Allsup's brand across Oklahoma reflects the tremendous work of our dedicated team members and the strong relationships we continue to build within the communities we serve," said Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We welcome our customers in Wagoner to this outstanding new store and remain committed to providing a best-in-class convenience experience through modern facilities, quality products, and exceptional customer service."

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About Yesway Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY)- Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 450 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic foodservice offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 91 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com.

SOURCE Yesway, Inc.