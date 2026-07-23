Convenience Stores Nationwide "Serving Up Thanks" in Honor of First Responders for Eighth Annual 24/7 Day

Yesway joins more than 100 convenience retailers and suppliers in record-breaking

industry show of appreciation with free coffee, meals and more

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, July 24, the U.S. convenience store industry will unite for the eighth annual 24/7 Day, a nationwide celebration recognizing everyday heroes, including first responders, EMTs, doctors, nurses, 911 professionals, and American Red Cross volunteers, who selflessly serve their communities around the clock. Yesway, Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY), one of the fastest-growing convenience store chains in the United States, with Yesway and Allsup's stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, proudly announces its participation.

On Friday, July 24, 2026, NACS 24/7 Day, Yesway and Allsup’s stores will show appreciation by offering a free 30.4 oz Core Hydration water to all first responders and a free fountain drink or coffee of any size, to firefighters, doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, Red Cross personnel, and 911 operators in uniform or with valid identification, to thank them for all they do for the communities they serve.

This year, Yesway and Allsup's stores will show appreciation on July 24* by offering:

A free 30.4 oz Core Hydration water to all first responders

And a free fountain drink or coffee of any size

These complimentary items are available to firefighters, doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, Red Cross personnel, and 911 operators in uniform or with valid identification, to thank them for all they do and offer a visible show of gratitude from an industry also known for its 24/7 support of communities.

"Giving back to our communities is fundamental to the Yesway mission," notes Tom Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "Joining the NACS Foundation for 24/7 Day is an honor for us. It is a privilege to recognize the first responders who anchor our communities, and we are grateful for the chance to celebrate their commitment and heroic service."

Convenience stores are community stores: 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes of a convenience store. There are 152,000-plus convenience stores in the United States, and cumulatively, the industry conducts 160 million transactions daily, sells 80% of the fuel purchased in the country and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.

The NACS Foundation and Yesway invite the public to join in 24/7 Day celebrations by:

Spreading the word to first responders to visit participating convenience stores on Friday, July 24

Donating to the American Red Cross directly to support disaster relief funds

Share appreciation stories on social media using #247Day and #conveniencecares

"We know first responders don't do it for recognition — they do it because they genuinely care about people," said Kevin O'Connell, executive director of the NACS Foundation. "Every year, we gather as an industry to honor this commitment because we see first-hand the sacrifice, dedication, and bravery it takes to run toward danger when the rest of us are evacuating or fleeing. This is an important moment to recognize those that keep us safe."

"Whether responding to disasters, collecting lifesaving blood, supporting military families or helping communities prepare for emergencies, the American Red Cross sees firsthand the compassion and dedication that our volunteers bring to their communities every day," said Nathan Measom, senior director of national cause marketing for the American Red Cross. "We're honored that these everyday heroes are recognized alongside first responders, and we're grateful to the NACS Foundation and thousands of convenience stores nationwide for reminding them that their service never goes unnoticed."

*Offer valid only on Friday, July 24, 2026.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/allsups-locations, and to share stories and appreciation for hometown heroes and first responders on social media using the hashtag #247Day.

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Bolt PR, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected]. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway, Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY)- Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 450 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic foodservice offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 91 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com.

About the NACS Foundation

NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of NACS, the global industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. In partnership with fuel retail, convenience and suppliers across the U.S., the NACS Foundation propels brighter futures by unifying and amplifying the philanthropic and charitable activities of the industry in communities across America. To learn more, visit conveniencecares.org, or visit us on Facebook at @TheNACSFoundation and X at @NACS_Foundation.

SOURCE Yesway, Inc.