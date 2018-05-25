Celebrate the Summer with Barona Resort & Casino's $400,000 Summer Kickoff Extravaganza

Hot Seat Drawings: One $1,000 winner will be randomly selected every 15 minutes on Fridays from 10 am to 10 pm . The first hot seat drawing day, June 1 , will be exclusively for all Diamond and Platinum players. The drawings are open to all Club Barona tiers on June 8 , 15 and 22. Diamond and Platinum members automatically qualify and Gold and Classic players are entered by earning 500 points starting at 8am on Fridays , June 8 , 15, 22.

One winner will be randomly selected every 15 minutes on Fridays from . The first hot seat drawing day, , will be exclusively for all Diamond and Platinum players. The drawings are open to all Club Barona tiers on , 15 and 22. Diamond and Platinum members automatically qualify and Gold and Classic players are entered by earning 500 points starting at , , 15, 22. Hot Drawings: The excitement will be sizzling on Saturdays at Midnight when there will be one $10,000 cash winner; two $5,000 cash winners; ten $1,000 cash winners; and two-hundred $100 Free Play winners. Diamond and Platinum players can play exclusively on June 2 . The drawings are open to all tiers on June 9 , 16 and 23. Players earn just 250 points per entry and entries are earned from 12:15am – 11:45pm on drawing day. Players do not need to be present to win.

The excitement will be sizzling on Saturdays at Midnight when there will be one cash winner; two winners; ten cash winners; and two-hundred Free Play winners. Diamond and Platinum players can play exclusively on . The drawings are open to all tiers on , 16 and 23. Players earn just 250 points per entry and entries are earned from – on drawing day. Players do not need to be present to win. 7X Points: Known as the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, Barona will be celebrating Sundays in June with 7X points on slots, Keno and video poker from 10am-10pm . The first Sunday, June 3 , will be exclusively for Diamond and Platinum Club Barona members and all tiers are eligible for 7X Points on June 10 , 17 and 24.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-236-8397 619-933-5013

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-the-summer-with-barona-resort--casinos-400-000-summer-kickoff-extravaganza-300655060.html

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

Related Links

http://www.barona.com

