Celebrate This Father's Day with a Hot Sauce Gift Set from a Father and Son Team at Elijah's Xtreme

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Father's Day approaches, heat-seeking aficionados and flavor connoisseurs are most likely ready to tackle the grill and get into the kitchen to cook up their favorite dishes celebrating Father's. Elijah's Xtreme Gourmet Sauces, Inc., the fastest-growing hot sauce of fiery flavors, proudly presents the release of their sizzling-hot Father's Day hot sauce variety pack, guaranteed to ignite taste buds and turn up the heat on Dad's special day.

Celebrate This Father's Day with a Hot Sauce Gift Set Father and Son Team at Elijah's Xtreme

Elijah's Xtreme is a father and son operated company. The love of spices and peppers served as a great bonding experience for Elijah and his dad, Bret, making Father's Day more than just a holiday for them—it highlights their close-knit relationship. With this latest offering for Father's Day which was inspired by Bret, they're raising the bar yet again. Featuring three tantalizingly tasty mixtures, this hot sauce variety pack is a one-way ticket to flavor paradise. Featuring flavor filled gift set "Your Are #1 Hot Dad" which includes: Pineapple-Mango Hot Sauce, Ghost Pepper Sauce, and the fiery Xtreme Regret hot sauce.

"Father's Day is all about celebrating the Dads who bring the heat to our lives, and what better way to do that than with our sizzling selection of sauces," says Elijah Morey, co-founder of Elijah's Xtreme. "Whether your Dad is a seasoned spice enthusiast or just dipping his toes into the world of hot sauce, our hot sauce variety pack has something to satisfy every palate."

The Elijah's Xtreme Father's Day hot sauce variety pack is available now exclusively on their website. With limited quantities available, spice enthusiasts are encouraged to act fast and secure their slice of flavor heaven before it's gone.

For more information on Elijah's Xtreme and their array of award-winning products, please visit Elijahsxtreme.com and connect with them on social media @elijahsxtreme. If you're interested in speaking with Elijah, please email [email protected] .

