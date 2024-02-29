CELEBRATE TWO YEARS OF WESTPORT TACO BELL CANTINA, STARTING WITH A TACO TWO-SDAY ON MARCH 5

Plus, other tasty offers and a chance to win Free Taco Bell for a Year*

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westport Taco Bell Cantina is turning two and celebrating with delicious offerings. To kick off the celebration, the restaurant invites guests to delight in Taco TWO-sday on Tuesday, March 5, where patrons visiting the cantina at 4101 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111, can enjoy two free tacos with any alcoholic drink purchase* from open to close. The fiesta continues into Wednesday, March 6 (proclaimed Taco Bell Cantina Day by the City of Westport in 2022 at the location's grand opening), where guests who purchase an alcoholic drink on this day will receive a free item from the value menu and be entered into a drawing to win a Free Taco Bell for a Year*.

"We are thrilled to mark two years on the block and celebrate our anniversary with the wonderful Westport community. The special anniversary promotions allow us to show appreciation for our fans who have been so supportive over the past two years," said Kara Ramirez, VP of Operations for Diversified Restaurant Group, Kansas City.

The March 5 and 6 promotions are exclusive to the Westport Taco Bell Cantina. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages. Taco Bell Cantina always encourages a good time that is enjoyed responsibly.

Diversified Restaurant Group , one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, owns the Westport Taco Bell Cantina. In addition to traditional Taco Bell restaurants, the Diversified Restaurant Group portfolio also includes Go Mobile and locations equipped with electric vehicle charging stations. The company owns and operates more than 300 Taco Bell restaurants.

*Free Taco Bell for a Year grand prize includes one free combo meal per week for 52 weeks. All drink promotions exclude pickleball shots.

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

