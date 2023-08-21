CELEBRATE UNITY AND LIBERATION AT BOSS' BLACK AUGUST BLOCK PARTY

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS) is proud to announce the highly anticipated 3RD ANNUAL BLACK AUGUST BLOCK PARTY on Saturday, August 26, 2023. This vibrant community event celebrates UNITY, liberation, and the rich history of Black resistance against systemic oppression.

The BLACK AUGUST BLOCK PARTY is a free, family-friendly, celebratory event that brings together artists, service providers, and change-makers to commemorate the countless organizers, activists, and freedom fighters who have sacrificed so much in the struggle for Black liberation.

With the theme of "UNITY," this year's event aims to inspire solidarity and collective action in our ongoing fight for social justice.

Attendees can expect an exhilarating lineup of live performances, captivating art installations, delicious food from local vendors, and a Black Market showcasing the talent and creativity of Black entrepreneurs. The event will also feature resource booths providing information on crucial community services and opportunities for engagement.

"We are thrilled to host our 3rd Annual BLACK AUGUST BLOCK PARTY and create a space where the community can come together, celebrate the power of UNITY, and be inspired to continue the fight for liberation," said Satia E. Frazier-North, Communications Manager at BOSS. "This event is a testament to our commitment to uplift and empower our community, promoting UNITY and fostering positive change."

BOSS invites media outlets, community leaders, and the public to join us at the BLACK AUGUST BLOCK PARTY and help amplify the voices of those advocating for justice and equality. Together, we can build a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time:11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: 1 Frank Ogawa Plaza - Oakland

Admission: Free and open to the public

About BOSS. The mission of BOSS is to help homeless, poor, and disabled people achieve health and self-sufficiency, and to fight against the root causes of poverty and homelessness. BOSS develops solutions to mass homelessness, mass incarceration and community violence and is dedicated to the inclusion of people marginalized by addiction, trauma, criminality, incarceration, poverty, racism, sexism, homelessness and violence. BOSS serves over 4,000 families and individuals every year at programs in Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro and Hayward. For more information on BOSS visit www.self-sufficiency.org.

