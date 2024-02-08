Celebrate Valentine's Day with Edimakor Video Maker

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

08 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading creative solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its Valentine's Day promotion. The special event aims to express gratitude to the loyal content creators who have consistently supported HitPaw.

"If you're looking for a Valentine's Day video editor this romantic season, give our HitPaw Edimakor a shot," says the spokesperson of HitPaw. "It's a reasonable investment for users seeking a high-quality video editing experience while being mindful of costs."

Continue Reading
Celebrate Valentine's Day with Edimakor Video Maker
Celebrate Valentine's Day with Edimakor Video Maker

What can you get from this event?

Running from January 31st to February 14th, the HitPaw Edimakor team offers Valentine's Day video makers the opportunity to transform their ideas into touching stories, and there's 20% off on Edimakor for Windows and Mac. Just hop onto the HitPaw website, locate the banner with the discount code, copy it, and paste it at checkout (Redeem Coupon Code box). It's super easy! You're all set to make a Valentine's Day video without breaking the bank.

Why choose HitPaw Edimakor?

Here's why you should choose HitPaw Edimakor as your dedicated Valentine's Day video editor:

  • Intuitive Editing for Everyone
    HitPaw Edimakor features a clean and intuitive interface, ensuring that even those new to video editing can effortlessly create Valentine's Day videos. Compared to traditional video editing software, you'll never getting bogged down by complex tools.
  • Rich Creative Resources
    Your imagination is the only limit as their resource library offers a variety of fonts, music, effects, and filters—everything you need for your projects. This versatile tool allows you to conveniently paste website links to download your preferred audio and video. But that's not all; you can also directly extract audio from your favorite videos as well.
  • Time-Saving Efficiency
    Thanks to their development team, HitPaw Edimakor is now more efficient than ever. For instance, the scissor function allows you to cut all materials at the current frame with just one click, making the editing process much simpler. Plus, with the screenshot feature, creators are able to save videos as images effortlessly. Hitpaw Edimakor is not just a Valentine's Day video editor; it's a time-saving wizard designed to streamline your creative process.
  • Cost-effective Choice
    HitPaw Edimakor is not only packed with powerful features but also stands out as a cost-effective choice. Now, take advantage of the special Valentine's Day promotion to access this software at the affordable price.

About Edimakor

Edimakor is committed to providing users with simple yet powerful tools, unlocking limitless creative possibilities. Whether you need to create Valentine's Day videos, record screens, or enhance photos, Edimakor is always your reliable assistant.

For more information and to seize this limited-time offer, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/video-editor.html

Our Social Media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091217221227
X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitpawEdimakor

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Also from this source

HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0 Unveils Exciting New Video and Image Download Features to Enrich Your Life

HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0 Unveils Exciting New Video and Image Download Features to Enrich Your Life

HitPaw, a pioneer in software technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest software version, HitPaw Video Converter V4.0.0. Packed...
HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0 released: AI Video Generator, STT, TTS Included

HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0 released: AI Video Generator, STT, TTS Included

HitPaw, a leading provider of multimedia solutions, proudly announces the release of HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0, a powerful and user-friendly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.