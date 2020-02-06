Celebrate Valentine's Day With Lidl: Fresh Dozen Rose Bouquets For Just $9.99

Lidl's Rainforest Alliance- certified roses are quality-checked throughout the day by designated Fresh Specialists. Lidl's roses are also delivered fresh daily, so if shoppers are planning to make a last minute dash, they won't be stuck with leftovers from the week.

How does the freshness guarantee work?

Step 1: Pick up a beautiful bouquet of roses at your local Lidl store.

Step 2: Follow the instructions on ensuring freshness outlined on the flower's food packet.

Step 3: Enjoy the blooms!

If shoppers are unhappy with the quality of their roses within seven days, simply return to store with a valid receipt and the product and receive a full refund

How does Lidl do it?

Lidl establishes meticulous specifications for its roses, and sources only from growers who can meet its high-quality standards. Lidl stores receive fresh daily deliveries of flowers, which are transported in temperature-controlled environments within a rigorously managed cold-chain. In store, Lidl's trained Fresh Specialists regularly check the flowers to ensure that only the highest quality bouquets are available.

Lidl's bouquets come in red, white and pink varieties. A number of mixed bouquets and potted plants will also be available starting at just $2.99.

About Lidl

Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 90 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

