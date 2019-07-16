Celebrate Vidanta's 45th Anniversary by Entering to Win a Dream Destination Wedding, Valued At Over $200,000 USD, For You and 45 Guests

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Vidanta, the leading resort and tourism developer in Mexico and Latin America, announced today its "45 Years of Happiness: Dream Wedding Giveaway" global campaign, to celebrate its 45th anniversary in a big way. Boasting an impressive portfolio of entertainment and destination resorts located on some of the most coveted beaches in Mexico, Vidanta is looking for one lucky couple to plan their dream wedding in paradise at any one of Vidanta's premier properties in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, or Puerto Vallarta with 45 of their closest friends and family in attendance.

The couple will work with on-site event planners to bring their dream wedding to life with an enormous giveaway package valued at over $200,000 USD. The winner will not only receive the Vidanta wedding ceremony and reception, but added high-end resort accommodations for up to 45 friends and family, at no extra cost.

All 45 wedding guests will receive a complimentary welcome cocktail upon arrival, complimentary meals for the duration of their stay, and a four-night stay in a Master Room in the selected destination. Attendees will have access to world-class lifestyle offerings, along with all of the high-end amenities and exceptional service that has made Vidanta a premier name in luxury vacationing.

On their wedding night, the winning couple will stay in a sumptuous suite, followed by a 4-night honeymoon vacation in the same selected destination. The lucky couple may also select a stunning custom wedding dress or an exclusive tuxedo, made in collaboration with Vidanta Weddings and the recognized Mexican designer, Benito Santos, along with professional salon services for one on the wedding day. Plus, the couple will remember their special day forever with photography by 1LoveStudios, including a complimentary three-hour engagement shoot, full-day wedding photography from two select photographers, full digital download of images, 10 prints up to size 8x10, along with still drone photos.

"Grupo Vidanta was founded with a mission to create the most extraordinary vacation and entertainment experiences in the world, offering a destination where guests and couples from all over the world can share happy memories filled with new discoveries," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "Now, upon the company's 45th anniversary, we want to celebrate these life-changing moments and create an especially sweet moment for one lucky couple."

Anyone interested in participating in Grupo Vidanta's 45th anniversary giveaway must apply online at www.vidantaweddinggiveaway.com and include a small blurb and a short video explaining why they, or a couple they know, should win an amazing free Vidanta destination wedding with up to 45 people and a honeymoon stay at a Vidanta destination.

The final deadline for applications is August 28th, 2019 at 11:50 PM CDT. Winners will be announced via Vidanta's social media channels on September 10th, 2019.

About Grupo Vidanta:

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, hotel brands, golf courses, real estate, and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences, such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera, and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the "Best Companies to Work for in Mexico," the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2018, granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications, and its long-established non-profit foundations: the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

Grupo Vidanta announced the introduction of The Estates in 2019, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities, and lavish vacation experiences and will also expand into luxury cruise travel with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises fall 2019.

For more information, visit: GrupoVidanta.com.

Media Contact

Ballantines PR

217564@email4pr.com

310-454-3080

