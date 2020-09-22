Celebrate Virtual International Observe the Moon Night with NASA Goddard

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to virtually attend NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center's International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, September 26 from 7-8 p.m. EDT. The event will feature engaging pre-recorded content – presentations, demonstrations, video clips – and a question-and-answer session with NASA scientists and engineers.

Presentation content will be streamed via NASA TV, the Goddard Visitor Center Facebook page and on the NASA Goddard YouTube channel. NASA experts will be online throughout the event to answer questions. There will be about 40 minutes of pre-recorded content and then 20 minutes of dedicated Q&A with NASA scientists/engineers.

The agenda includes:

Lunar videos

Demonstration on volcanoes and how to build your own volcano at home

Discussion on geology and the elements of art

Presentation on SOFIA and its connection to Artemis and lunar water

International Observe the Moon Night is a global celebration of lunar and planetary science and exploration, celestial observation, and personal and cultural connections to the Moon. It occurs annually in September or October, when the Moon is around first quarter ― a great phase for evening observing.

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and the Solar System Exploration Division of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, with many contributors. LRO is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

No registration is needed.

For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov/observe

For more information about LRO, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/lro

For more information on the Moon, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov

