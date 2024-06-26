Celebrate with Krispy Krunchy Chicken® on July 6!

Crunch into crave-worthy fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to heat up your summer with the ultimate crunch! National Fried Chicken Day is July 6 and Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is here to satisfy your craving for the best fried chicken around with an exceptional offer starting at just $5.99 at participating Krispy Krunchy® locations. Celebrate this delicious holiday with Krispy Krunchy's® "Your Choice" Meal Deals and gather your fried chicken-loving friends to indulge in this unbeatable deal while it lasts.

"National Fried Chicken Day is our favorite holiday at Krispy Krunchy® and we're ready to celebrate. We are offering our guests the perfect opportunity to come together for their summer events and savor a hot, delicious meal at an outstanding value," said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "Whether you're picking up from the store or opting for delivery, we're committed to providing an exceptional experience that brings people together."

The "Your Choice" Meal Deals offer a variety of options. Guests can choose from the Krispy Krunchy® Cajun chicken sandwich, the brand's signature bone-in chicken or Cajun tenders. The combos are each served with Krispy Krunchy® potato wedges, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich: The new and improved Cajun Chicken Sandwich is made with an all-white meat chicken breast fillet. The breast is pre-marinated in the Krispy Krunchy® proprietary blend of mild Cajun spices, coated in their famous breading, topped with their signature honey sauce, and two pickles, all served on a warm brioche bun.

Cajun Tenders: The hand-breaded, white-meat tenders are mildly Cajun-spiced and fried up to a perfect golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Bone-In Chicken: The hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken is sure to delight. This selection includes a drumstick, thigh, and full wing.

The "Your Choice" Meal Deal and other Krispy Krunchy® favorites are available for pickup at your nearest participating location now until the end of August. Enjoy highly craveable and insanely delicious menu offerings on National Fried Chicken Day delivered right to your door with Third Party Delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, where available.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

PHOTO : Linked here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Ianiro

305.631.2283

[email protected]

SOURCE Krispy Krunchy Chicken®