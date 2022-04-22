Celebrate World Book Day 2022, this Saturday

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Literacy Foundation announced today a special celebration for World Book Day on Saturday April 23, bringing together thousands of book lovers to share their love of reading

A series of virtual online and social media activities around the world will unite cultures, languages, and book lovers from 91 different countries as they celebrate their passion about books.

World Literacy Foundation, CEO Andrew Kay says, "a love and habit of reading is the key ingredient to allow a child to reach their full potential. Although in low-income homes, 61% of children do not own a single book", we need to do more to bridge this literacy gap. The pandemic over the past 2 years has widen the literacy gap with children from low socioeconomic background.

Mr Kay invited people to celebrate their love of reading by donating a book to a child this Saturday.

World Book Day is a day dedicated to authors, illustrators and readers across the globe.

"Books are home to us at World Literacy Foundation, in 2004 our charity started by giving away books, offering free tutoring lessons and nurturing a love of reading with children who were struggling to read.

These values and goals remain core to what we do," says Mr Kay. "The power of reading and the power that books can transform lives and shape communities is as strong as ever.

"World Book Day" is a fantastic moment to promote the importance of literacy and create greater local community education and awareness.

People can make a charitable donation to enable us to buy a new book for a disadvantaged child. Mr Kay said make the donation as a tribute or to honour to the person who introduce you to reading.

Details www.worldliteracyfoundation.org

About World Literacy Foundation

We are a peak globally literacy charity striving to eradicate illiteracy by 2040. We are guided by four principles: obsession to see children discover the joy of reading, a passion to reach the most disadvantaged, commitment to excellence, best practices and positive outcomes, and long-term strategy to the eradication of illiteracy.

In 2022, 770 million people in the globle can't read a single word. Another 2 billion people struggle to read a sentence. Illiteracy is linked to poverty, unemployment, health and social issues.

SOURCE World Literacy Foundation