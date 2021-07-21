Celebrate World Jump Day at Sky Zone

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and part of the CircusTrix family of brands that continue to push the limits in new active entertainment experiences, is celebrating World Jump Day on Friday, July 23rd by offering Buy One, Get One Free jumps at Sky Zone. This one-day offer will be available during select hours for walk-ins at your local park on July 23. So round up your crew and celebrate World Jump Day with adrenaline-pumping, laughter-filled active play at Sky Zone. (Terms & conditions apply, see park website for more details: https://www.skyzone.com/world-jump-day)

To ensure the health and well-being of all Guest and Team Members, Sky Zone locations are compliant with local government capacity mandates and social distancing guidelines. Sky Zone locations incorporate stringent cleaning measures, including daily disinfectant spraying or fogging of the entire park using products that meet the EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Learn more about the health and cleanliness measures, visit: https://www.skyzone.com/location/cleanliness.

Sky Zone features wall-to-wall trampoline courts plus a wide array of attractions including Free Style Jump, Sky Slam, Ultimate Dodgeball, among others. Guests are also able to take advantage of Membership offerings to enjoy these attractions again and again as well as gain access to special Member benefits. Sky Zone is the perfect destination for families and locals to come together for hours of exhilarating fun!

About Sky Zone, LLC

Sky Zone believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park, Sky Zone provides an unparalleled environment in which people live joyously in the moment with gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions. Always searching for new ways to play, Sky Zone has evolved beyond its roots into a Trampoline Park+, an active entertainment experience featuring Ninja Warrior Courses, Climbing Walls, Zip Lines and more attractions along with a commitment to positively impacting local communities. Sky Zone has expanded to more than 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Guatemala, and Colombia. Sky Zone also launched the first trampoline park at sea, onboard the Carnival Panorama. Recent awards and accolades received include being named to 2020 Franchise Times Top 200+, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500, Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises and among the outlet's list of leading franchise organizations best positioned for growth in uncertain times. The Sky Zone experience has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Bachelorette and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Sky Zone is part of CircusTrix, the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 300 global locations. For franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lauren Newhouse / Alicia O'Connell

[email protected]

www.konnectagency.com

213.225.4434

SOURCE Sky Zone

