Celebrate World Tetris® Day With G FUEL's New Tetris™ Blast Energy Drink

G FUEL Tetris Blast comes in powdered form as part of a limited-edition collector's box, which includes one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz shaker cup. G FUEL Tetris Blast will also be available to buy as a standalone 40-serving tub (for customers worldwide) and in 4-packs and 12-packs of G FUEL Cans (for customers in the U.S.) at gfuel.com later this month.

"Tetris is thrilled to be working with G FUEL, one of the biggest names in energy drinks, to deliver the ultimate thirst quencher for game fans," said Maya Rogers, President and CEO of Tetris. "We see G FUEL Tetris Blast as the perfect addition to our ever-growing lineup of lifestyle products, and what better day for its debut than World Tetris Day."

The G FUEL Tetris Blast tub energy formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. A single 16 oz G FUEL Tetris Blast Can has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Like all G FUEL Tetris Blast tub and can energy formulas, G FUEL Tetris Blast contains G FUEL's proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes, so you can rotate and move Tetriminos with ease and clear as many lines as possible.

The new flavor's packaging is decorated in a vibrant rainbow of color, symbolic of G FUEL Tetris Blast's energizing rainbow candy flavor. It also features Tetriminos in their iconic shapes and colors dropping into the rectangular Matrix in true Tetris form.

"We're honored to team up with the iconic Tetris brand and for the first time in history, take fans from just playing Tetris to playing and tasting Tetris in the form of an energy drink," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "With Tetris Blast's bursting rainbow candy flavor and attention-grabbing packaging, Tetris fans around the world will love sipping on our newest flavor as they make order out of chaos."

ABOUT G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 270,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters,NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

About the Tetris® Brand

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Now after more than 35 years, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 500 million Tetris mobile games have been downloaded to date. The Tetris brand's global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys, apparel, lifestyle goods, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com.

