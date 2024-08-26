Celebrate Your Dog on National Dog Day with Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food That Helps Keep Your Pet Trim, Active, Healthy and Happy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets® Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness is the perfect way to honor your dog on National Dog Day, August 26th, and every day. This special occasion is dedicated to our loyal dog companions and raising awareness about their well-being. It's a day to celebrate the joy and unconditional love dogs bring into our lives. This year, there's no better way to show appreciation for your furry friend than by helping them live the healthiest, happiest life possible.

Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness is designed to support your dog’s youthful energy, easy digestion, healthy teeth and skin, mobility, and healthy lifespan. Each batch is made from premium meat, seeds, vegetables, and fruit — and contains zero artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. This exceptional blend helps ensure your dog receives the vital nutrients they need to thrive.*

Dr. Marty Goldstein, a world-renowned holistic veterinarian, emphasizes that proper nutrition is the cornerstone of a dog's well-being and longevity. Unfortunately, many commercial dog foods are stripped of essential nutrients, which can compromise your dog's health. Dr. Marty advises pet parents to opt for whole raw food or freeze-dried raw dog food, like Dr. Marty Pets® Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness , to provide the optimal nutrition for their dogs.

What is Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness is a premium freeze-dried raw dog food that is naturally full of essential nutrients. Each serving includes real cuts of meat — like turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and beef liver. Plus, it's balanced with antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruit — like flaxseed, sweet potatoes, blueberries, and spinach. These ingredients help deliver optimal nutrition designed to support your dog's healthy digestion, puppy-like energy, active playtime, and full, healthy life.*

The gentle freeze-drying process helps preserve the nutrients in these ingredients for your pup. This grain-free formula is rich in taurine an essential amino acid found in meat that dogs need to thrive. With premium cuts of real meat as the first five ingredients, Nature's Blend supports your dog's youthful vitality, active playtime, vital organs, and overall well-being.*

How to Prepare Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend is designed to accommodate your dog's preferences, whether they prefer dry or wet food. If your dog enjoys dry food, simply scoop their recommended portion of Nature's Blend from the bag, and they can enjoy it immediately.

If your dog prefers wet food, combine two parts of Nature's Blend with one part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for three minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your dog.

Where to Purchase Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website for $59.95 or at your neighborhood pet store. Just click here to find Dr Marty Pets in retail.

Dr. Marty Pets offers a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

Dr. Marty Pets offers a variety of formulas of Nature's Blend tailored to different dog breeds and preferences, including Nature's Blend – Radiant Select , Nature's Blend – Sensitivity Select , Nature's Blend – Active Vitality , Nature's Blend – Healthy Growth , Nature's Blend – Small Breed , Nature's Blend — Healthy Digestion , and Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness Premium Origin .

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed formula contains nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty® premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food , Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats , and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets on social media.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional methods to improve the health of thousands of pets. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

